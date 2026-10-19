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Abafana Bes'thende target another deep run

Golden Arrows and Chippa United set for Carling Knockout Cup last-16 showdown

Pitso Dladla relishes home advantage while Brandon Truter prepares Chilli Boys for tough cup battle

2 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Golden Arrows host Chippa United in an enticing Carling Knockout Cup last-16 encounter.
  • Arrows coach Pitso Dladla is optimistic about his team's momentum and looks to leverage playing at home.
  • Chippa United mentor Brandon Truter warns that form counts for nothing in cup football, noting that winning the trophy takes just four games.
  • Arrows previously reached the semi-finals of the 2025 edition before being eliminated on penalties by Marumo Gallants.
  • The Premier Soccer League recently launched the 2026 edition of the Carling Knockout Cup, with fixture dates still to be officially confirmed.
Golden Arrows head coach Pitso Dladla during the 2026 Carling Knockout official launch at Langhams Lifestyle Estate in Johannesburg last Wednesday
Golden Arrows head coach Pitso Dladla during the 2026 Carling Knockout official launch at Langhams Lifestyle Estate in Johannesburg last Wednesday Picture: DANIEL HLONGWANE/GALLO IMAGES

Golden Arrows coach Pitso Dladla is eager to see his side build on their recent progress, while Chippa United mentor Brandon Truter believes the Carling Knockout Cup presents an opportunity for both teams to make a statement when the sides meet in the last 16.

Abafana Bes'thende were eliminated in the semifinals of the 2025 tournament by Marumo Gallants on penalties (4–2) after a 2–2 draw.

The 2026 edition of the Carling Knockout Cup was officially launched by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) in partnership with Carling Black Label recently, marking the fourth edition of the competition since the brand became its sponsor in 2023.

While the fixture dates are yet to be confirmed by the PSL, Chippa will be preparing for a demanding encounter against an Arrows side that will also be eager to progress in the tournament.

The draw has handed Arrows a home fixture against the Chilli Boys, setting up an intriguing encounter between two coaches who respect each other but will be determined to guide their respective teams into the next round.

Dladla welcomed the opportunity to play at home but acknowledged that Chippa, who have shown improved form, would provide a stern test.

“We are happy we are playing at home against a team that has found its form and a coach who is also a winner,” Dladla said.

“For us, the most important thing is to go as far as we can in this competition.

"You can see that something is coming together at Lamontville.

"We are very close to achieving something, but we know it is not going to be easy.

“The most important thing is to win the first game and then take it from there.”

Truter, meanwhile, is under no illusions about the challenge awaiting his side, having already experienced Arrows’ quality during their first Betway Premiership meeting of the season.

The Chippa coach recalled how Arrows grew into that encounter, particularly in the second half, when they demonstrated their ability to take control of a match.

“I experienced that in our first league game against Arrows," Truter said.

"It was a game of two different halves, but when Arrows started dominating, they really showed what they are capable of.

“But it is a cup game, and anything can happen. We know what cup football is about.

"Form does not count on the day it comes down to which team wants it the most.

“It is only four games to win the cup, so for any team competing in it, there is an opportunity to achieve something special."

The Herald

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Chippa United head soccer coach Brandon Truter speaks at the launch of the Carling Knockout competition in Johannesburg on Wednesday Picture: DANIEL HLONGWANE/GALLO IMAGES
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