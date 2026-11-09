A free and fair election. Few South Africans would use those words as the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) wraps up the count. Fingers are pointing at irregularities across the country
SummaryOpen the quick read
- Allegations of electoral fraud emerged across South Africa, including ballot theft in KwaZulu-Natal and impersonation in the Eastern Cape.
- Despite voter turnout rising to roughly 54.5%, around 13.3-million registered citizens chose not to cast their ballots.
- A striking boycott occurred near Mokopane, Limpopo, where 509 out of 510 registered voters stayed away from the polling station.
- Persistent failures in basic services, rampant crime, and corruption underscore the urgency of public participation.
- Staying away from the ballot box relinquishes the democratic power to hold elected leaders accountable.