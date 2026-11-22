The South African government is racing to intervene following German tyre manufacturer Continental's announcement that it may close its historic plant in Gqeberha, placing around 950 jobs on the line. The department of trade, industry and competition plans to hold urgent talks with company executives and industry stakeholders to explore alternatives to shutting down the facility, which has been in operation since 1947.
The Herald
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