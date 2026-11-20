Another Nelson Mandela Bay tyre plant is on the brink of closure, with Continental proposing to shut its manufacturing operation and put 950 jobs at risk.

The plant has been manufacturing tyres in Gqeberha since 1947, producing various brands over the decades.

Production of Continental-branded tyres began in 1985, supplying automotive manufacturers operating in SA and serving the African replacement market.

Continental’s proposed closure follows a run of manufacturing losses in the metro.

Bridgestone shut its then-Port Elizabeth plant in November 2020, affecting about 252 jobs.

The plant manufactured older bias industrial and off-the-road tyres, for which demand had declined as the market moved to radials.

In early 2025, Continental’s ContiTech Africa initiated a Section 189 process to close its conveyor belt manufacturing operation in Kariega, affecting about 125 jobs.

Months later, in June 2025, Goodyear announced a Section 189A process leading to the closure of its Kariega plant, affecting at least 907 employees. The plant opened in 1947.

In a letter to staff, the company said it was considering a proposal to stop manufacturing operations at the plant permanently.

"We understand that this announcement may raise concerns for you and your families.

"Many of you have contributed significantly to this plant over the years, and we recognise the importance of your work and employment security."

The letter said the automotive industry around the world has faced difficult conditions for several years.

"In South Africa, growing competition from lower-priced imported tyres and difficult manufacturing conditions have placed further pressure on the business.

"These challenges have contributed to a decline in production volumes, meaning the plant has not been able to make full use of its manufacturing capacity.

The letter said that despite turnaround plans, insufficient progress had been made to support sustainable manufacturing operations in the long term.

"We know how disappointing this is, particularly after everything that has been done to help improve the plant’s performance.

The letter said a formal Section 189A process was started on Friday.

"During these discussions, we will consider whether there are alternatives to the proposed closure and whether retrenchments can be avoided or reduced.

"We will also discuss what support can be provided to employees if retrenchments become necessary.

The letter said staff would continue to receive their salaries during the consultation process until January 20 2027.

"Most employees will not be required to report for their normal shifts during this period, although some employees will be needed to support the plant.

"You will be informed directly about the arrangements that apply to you.

The consultation process is expected to run until January 20.

According to a company press release, Continental has initiated a formal consultation process in accordance with Section 189A of South Africa’s Labour Relations Act to explore viable alternatives and discuss measures to mitigate the potential impact on employees.

"Should no viable alternative be identified through the consultation process, operations at the Gqeberha site could be discontinued by early 2027."

"Continental is committed to maintaining an open and constructive dialogue throughout the consultation process.

"The company is aware that the proposed closure creates significant uncertainty for employees, and that these changes may be challenging for those affected.

"It is therefore committed to managing the process with transparency and respect for every employee.

"Continental sincerely appreciates the dedication, professionalism and contributions of everyone who is working at the Gqeberha plant.

"Continental’s local sales organisation will continue to serve customers in South Africa and across the region out of Gqeberha as usual."

Its local retail network of BestDrive will also remain unaffected by any potential changes to production operations at the Gqeberha plant.

The facility has faced sustained competitive and operational challenges over several years.

"Intensifying price competition from low-cost imports has placed significant pressure on the African tyre market.

"These challenges have been compounded by rising energy costs, supply chain disruptions and an increasingly fragile infrastructure – all of which have increased manufacturing costs and made it harder to plan.

"As a result, production capacity at the Gqeberha tyre plant has been significantly underutilised in recent years, despite various turnaround efforts aimed at improving its operational performance."

Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber chief executive Denise van Huyssteen said the chamber was deeply concerned by the Section 189A process and the proposal to close the plant permanently.

“We are deeply concerned by the initiation of a Section 189A process relating to a proposal to permanently close Continental’s manufacturing plant in Nelson Mandela Bay, potentially placing 950 jobs at risk,” she said.

She said the development came just 17 months after Goodyear announced the closure of its plant, which affected 907 jobs.

ContiTech and Bridgestone had also closed operations in the metro.

“The cumulative impact of these closures effectively wipes out tyre manufacturing in the Eastern Cape, leaving only two tyre manufacturing facilities in South Africa, located in Brits and Ladysmith,” Van Huyssteen said.

She said the closures underscored concerns the chamber had repeatedly raised about the vulnerability of the automotive ecosystem and the growing risk of further de-industrialisation.

Van Huyssteen said cheap imports were displacing local manufacturers and eroding the domestic market for locally produced goods.

“South Africa is increasingly unable to compete with low-cost manufacturing countries, while our policies and responses are too slow to keep pace with the rapid changes in the global economic environment,” she said.