Eastern Cape unemployment rises to 44.3% despite job gains

The Eastern Cape’s official unemployment rate surged to 44.3% in the third quarter of the year, up from 41.1% in the prior quarter, according to the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey from Statistics South Africa. Although the province registered 36,000 new jobs, these gains were outpaced by an influx of people actively seeking employment.

The persistent labour crisis continues to disproportionately affect vulnerable job seekers and women, leaving hundreds of thousands of residents struggling to piece together a living through precarious, part-time, and informal work.