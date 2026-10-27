K9 hero helps foil suspected rhino poaching bid, man arrested

A swift response by the police disrupted a suspected rhino poaching attempt near Seven Fountains, resulting in the arrest of a 32-year-old suspect and the recovery of a high-calibre hunting rifle.

Police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said the situation stemmed from information obtained by an off-duty officer.

"Allegedly, on Monday night, at [about] 11pm, intelligence regarding potential rhino poaching activity on a farm in the Seven Fountains area was received by an off-duty member of the Port Alfred K9 Unit.

"The member immediately placed himself and his four-legged partner, K9 Kayzer — a certified patrol dog — on duty to operationalise the information.

"Upon arrival at the farm, the K9 member, and the SAPS Makhanda Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit worked in conjunction with an anti-poaching unit to conduct waylay duties and maintain close surveillance of the targeted area throughout the night."

McCarthy said the joint operation yielded results at about 11am on Tuesday when three suspects were spotted.

"The suspects immediately fled on foot into the surrounding bush upon noticing the team.

"A chase ensued, and the K9 team successfully intercepted and apprehended one of the suspects.

"During the arrest, police recovered an unloaded .375 H&H high-calibre hunting rifle, an unattached silencer, and various poaching implements."

The 32-year-old suspect faces charges including possession of an unlicensed firearm, as well as conspiracy to commit rhino poaching.

He is expected to appear in the Makhanda magistrate’s court soon.

"A massive search operation remains under way to locate the two remaining suspects who fled the scene," McCarthy said.

Sarah Baartman district commissioner Major-General Thandiswa Kupiso commended the operational team for their dedication.

"The selflessness of an off-duty member placing himself and his K9 partner on immediate duty to protect our endangered wildlife speaks volumes about the calibre of officers within our ranks," Kupiso said.

"This successful disruption sends a clear message to poaching syndicates that our members are always vigilant, on or off duty.

"We will continue to protect our infrastructure and heritage with every resource at our disposal."