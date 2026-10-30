Bethelsdorp pupils learn vital safety and self-worth lessons

Young pupils at Strelitzia Primary School recently received valuable lessons on personal safety, emotional wellbeing and self-worth through a community-led outreach programme.

The I Protect Me project visited the Bethelsdorp school this week, engaging grade R to 3 pupils in an hour-long programme under the theme “Let Your Light Shine”, designed to empower children both in and out of the classroom.

Guest speaker Robin Jordaan, from I Protect Me, encouraged the children to keep their inner light burning beyond the school day by participating in positive activities such as remedial classes, arts and crafts and other extracurricular programmes.

“Stay active and engaged after school and keep your inner light shining at all times.

"Be confident and kind and keep your self-worth.

"Keep shining, whether you are with a friend, a neighbour or at home,” Jordaan said.

I Protect Me's in-school co-ordinator and trainer, Jolene Slingers, spoke to the pupils about the importance of being a positive influence in the lives of others.

She explained emotions in a child-friendly way, helping the children understand the difference between times when their light felt as though it was shining and times when it felt as though it had gone out.

Slingers also highlighted how supporting a friend who might be struggling could make a meaningful difference.

The Bethelsdorp SA Police Service's Sergeant Ronaldus Pietersen also delivered an important message about personal safety.

Pietersen warned the children about the dangers of being outdoors at night and urged them to return home as soon as the streetlights came on.

“When the streetlights come on you must be home.

"Make your way home immediately, because it is very unsafe for you to be outside of the house at that late stage.

"There are naughty people who want to hurt little kids.

"Therefore, for your own safety, go home.

"Also tell your playmates the same. Avoid stranger danger and stay safe,” he said.

The session was filled with smiles and interaction as the pupils took part in activities designed to help them understand the practical lessons being shared.

Slingers said the project would continue reaching children in their communities through outreach and awareness programmes.

“Every child deserves to shine without fear. It is up to all of us to keep them out of harm's way and keep their inner light burning bright.

"This is why we must never stop doing this work, reaching out to little ones and imparting in their lives.

“We remain committed to conduct outreach and awareness programmes by empowering our children where they are.

"The feedback we get is rewarding and it is pleasing to be assured that we are making a difference in the lives of our kids."

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.