While Sundays are widely regarded as a day of rest, Astra Primary School pupils and the broader Bloemendal community took to the turf to test out their Cruyff Court during the official opening at the weekend.

A Cruyff Court is a small artificial grass sports field that has been benefiting underserved communities across the world with a safe place to play.

Besides soccer, the court also hosts structured sports programmes, tournaments and life skills workshops, teaching discipline, teamwork and responsibility.

Many courts feature custom designs or adaptions for children with disabilities, special needs or visual impairments.

The founder of the Cruyff Foundation and former international Dutch soccer player, Johan Cruyff, introduced the concept to promote physical activity, social inclusion, teamwork and discipline, while combating youth issues like gang violence and drug abuse.

Cruyff Foundation chair Jergen Boonacker said he was overwhelmed by the reception on Sunday.

“This was the vision of a football legend and our aim is to create space for children in difficult areas," Boonacker said.

"Currently there are 350 Cruyff Courts around the world and we are proud to announce that this one here at Astra is the 17th one in SA.

"It is here for the children and to keep them safe. We also want to save water and provide clean drinking water."

Johan Cruyff's daughter Susila said she was proud to promote the product.

“My father and Nelson Mandela are legends.

"The children must forget about their problems and have fun when they are playing here.

"They must make good use of the facilities.”

The great-grandson of Nelson Mandela, Luvuyo Madasa, who was a special guest, said the community should make full use of the facility.

“You can learn to be a better version of yourself," he said.

"Be a team player. Be committed and be determined.

"May this court become a place of hopes and dreams.

"Sport speaks to young people in a language they understand.”

Nick Mould, director and founder of United Through Sports, who initiated the event, said the pupils would learn life skills and critical issues.

“This will only be good for the kids of the area and will be an alternative to violence," he said.

"We have a good relationship with the school of more than two decades and plan to take it further into the future.

"We are extremely proud of the vegetable gardens that are flourishing on the school grounds.”

Ashraf Khan, of United Through Sport, demonstrated the court's water filtration system.

"When it rains the turf collects water. The water then comes into the tanks which feeds a filtration system.

"The water is then safe to drink. The overflow goes to the vegetable garden."

School principal Felix Meyer expressed his gratitude to all the parties involved and promised to look after the facility.

“We are grateful to our donors, Adidas and the Cruyff Foundation.