Kalila Calitz, 12, lost her battle with a brain tumourPlett rallies behind grieving family in memory of brave KalilaFrank Opperman fundraiser to offer support during this difficult timeSSiphokazi Mnyobe26 OCT 2026, 17:373 min readShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailPremiumSign in to continue reading.Create a free account or sign in to read this article.Sign in · Create an accountShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailIn Related News25 OCT 2026Sea of purple as men turn out for cancer awarenessHerald Reporter