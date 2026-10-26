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Kalila Calitz, 12, lost her battle with a brain tumour
Kalila Calitz, 12, lost her battle with a brain tumour

Plett rallies behind grieving family in memory of brave Kalila

Frank Opperman fundraiser to offer support during this difficult time

  • Siphokazi Mnyobe
3 min read
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