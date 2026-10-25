Sea of purple as men turn out for cancer awareness

Thousands of men across SA took to the streets wearing purple speedos in a bid to raise funds and create awareness for prostate and testicular cancer.

The annual Hollard Daredevil Run drew thousands of men to start lines across the country, including races hosted in Gqeberha, Plettenberg Bay, KuGompo City and Komani.

The Gqeberha beachfront promenade was a sea of purple with males of all ages highlighting the need for regular prostate and testicular cancer screening as well as encouraging men to take proactive steps towards their health and wellbeing.

Hollard SA’s head of experiential marketing, Adel Kriel, said this year the event carried the bold tagline “Lekker Balls. Lekker Life,” reinforcing the potentially life-saving importance of early detection.

“Every year, the support from daredevils across SA has been truly remarkable.

"While the run is undoubtedly fun, it’s the meaningful cause, the sense of brotherhood and the shared purpose of creating awareness of male cancers that keeps daredevils coming back year after year,” Kriel said.

Over the last 17 years, the Hollard Daredevil Run has raised millions of rand for the Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA) and the Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF), supporting education, screening programmes and life-saving services for men across the country.

The 2025 Hollard Daredevil Run raised R1.2m.

“At Hollard, we want to help men and their families navigate uncertainty with greater confidence by challenging stereotypes and encouraging screening and early detection.

"Thank you to each and every participant and supporter for the difference they have made today,” Kriel said.

Prostate cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths in South African men.

One in eight men are expected to be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, with black African men facing a 60% higher risk than other population groups.

Testicular cancer, while less widespread, is most common in young men aged 15-49, affecting about one in every 250 males.

The public is encouraged to support the cause by donating directly through the Hollard Daredevil Run BackaBuddy page.

The Herald



