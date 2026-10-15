From kasi hustle to construction company owner

Growing up in KwaNobuhle, where community is everything and opportunities are hard-earned, the foundation for success was not money but mindset for Phumeza Kate.

Kate's journey is a testament to how ambition is often tested by circumstance, and how those challenges can be the platform for a powerful story of resilience and purpose rising from the dust.

Surrounded by challenges, the 54-year-old said she learnt early that survival required strength, discipline, commitment and the courage to lead.

"Instead of being defined by limitations, I used them as building blocks for something greater," she said.

That vision gave birth to Ilinge Lethu Bafazi Trading in 2024.

The small business now operates in Walmer and Jeffreys Bay, specialising in concrete blocks, bricks and paving, standing proudly in a male-dominated construction space.

Kate said the early stages of her business journey were challenging, marked by limited capital and slow growth, testing her faith in the venture.

"There were days when giving up would have been easier but [one's] focus adapts naturally and [I] was guided by purpose to uplift other women in the construction industry."

Ilinge’s turning point came when her business achieved SA National Standards certification, validating the hard work and unlocking credibility in larger markets.

"Suddenly, the hustle began to evolve into a structured operation, which led to doors opening to bigger projects."

SA Institute of Chartered Accounts Enterprise Development and The Hope Factory marketing manager Tando Faku said Ilinge's tangible breakthrough came as a result of participating in the entity's Financial Excellence Programme.

"This programme brought robust financial expertise, structured coaching and operational investment support.

"Through it, the business strengthened its financial systems, improved operational efficiency, and built the discipline needed for sustainable growth.

"With this backing, the business did not just survive; it scaled by growing it's revenue and net profit and increasing its workforce from two employees to 12," Faku said.

“When purpose meets opportunity, especially with the right support like the Saica Enterprise Development Financial Excellence Programme, dreams don’t just survive, they rise," she said.

Faku said Illinge's journey was more than a business success story and was a testament to what sustainable development looked like on the ground.