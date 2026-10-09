Konco family turns ubuntu into action

A Plettenberg Bay family is spreading the spirit of ubuntu in its community and surrounds through its Konco Foundation, which is making a difference through donations and various initiatives.

The foundation is focused on uplifting vulnerable families while contributing to the broader wellbeing of the Kwanokuthula community through sport and skills development, as well as other community programmes.

It came about after Athenkosi Konco roped in his brother, Anathi, and father, Mkululeki, after they recognised the limited resources available to families in the area.

They subsequently established Konco Sports Development in 2023, initially as a sole proprietorship before becoming a nonprofit organisation.

Athenkosi, who grew up in Plettenberg Bay and has roots in Engcobo in the Eastern Cape, said his own experiences and involvement in sport had influenced his decision to establish the organisation.

​“I believe young people are the future of our communities,” he said.

"When young people are given opportunities, guidance and a safe environment to develop their talents, they can make positive choices and become responsible future leaders.”

He believes that providing the youth with skills through sports is the best way to keep them active and to teach them discipline in an exciting way.

“Sport teaches discipline, teamwork, leadership, commitment and responsibility.

"It also keeps young people active and gives them a positive environment where they can build confidence and develop relationships,” he said.

The foundation held the second edition of the U16 Konco Schools Sports Tournament on August 15 at the Kwanokuthula Stadium in Plettenberg Bay, featuring soccer, rugby and netball.

The organisation has also since expanded its focus beyond sport by introducing business, entrepreneurship and financial skills development programmes.

"[From September 7 to 11] we hosted a Business, Entrepreneurship & Financial Skills Training Programme at the Kranshoek Community Hall, in partnership with the NYDA [National Youth Development Agency] and Western Cape department of social development."

He said the organisation had also provided sports equipment to Kwanokuthula primary schools to help remove barriers that often prevented schools and community clubs from participating fully in sport.

“By equipping young athletes with the resources they need, we are investing in healthier communities, nurturing future leaders, and inspiring the next generation to dream bigger."

On the business front, he said some of the biggest challenges facing young people and small business owners included unemployment, limited access to funding, a lack of business knowledge and limited professional networks.

​Training initiatives hosted by the organisation have included programmes aimed at unemployed youth, as well as sessions for small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs, covering areas such as financial literacy, entrepreneurship, business skills and personal development.

“Many people have good ideas but need guidance, resources and support to turn those ideas into sustainable businesses,” he said.

“I encourage businesses, organisations, parents, schools and individuals to work together and invest in our young people.”