Gqeberha environmentalist receives national recognition

Giving Them Wings Foundation founder Siya Ntsumpa has earned national recognition for his efforts to promote environmental cleanliness and recycling, particularly in his local community.

Ntsumpa's work has been recognised with a prestigious Forty under 40 SA award after he was named the winner in the Environmental & Climate Sustainability category.

The awards seek to honour some of the country’s most influential and accomplished business leaders under the age of 40, recognising entrepreneurs, executives, managers and professionals across the public, private and non-profit sectors.

The 2026 awards were held at The Venue at Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg under the theme “Innovate or Die”, with former African Union Commission chair Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma serving as chair of the awarding board.

For Ntsumpa, the journey to the national stage began when he was nominated by one of the schools he had served through his foundation’s environmental and food security programmes.

“I was informed that I was a nominee via email and SMS while I was working at a school garden," he said.

"It was extremely exciting news to receive, because for me anything that will propel the image and the reputation of the non-governmental organisation is wonderful.

“My first thought when I saw the message was great, let's campaign so that we can be successful, because the award gives national recognition to the work that the NGO does, so it was a necessary win for us.

“I never focus on things that I cannot control, otherwise you will stress yourself.”

According to Ntsumpa, the selection process took about a month and included both public participation and judging.

When the foundation was eventually selected as a finalist, Ntsumpa travelled to Johannesburg on Friday ahead of Saturday’s awards ceremony.

Swopping his pitchfork and spade for a black-and-white ensemble, Ntsumpa found himself at a black-tie event surrounded by some of the country’s leading young professionals and entrepreneurs.

“Everything was just five-star, from the venue, the meals, the decor of the event and to the presentation of the awards," he said.

"For a person like me, I am always in a garden so this was a treat to be glammed up for the day in what was a black-tie event.

“It was amazing to be in that space with people like the chair, Dr Dlamini-Zuma, being there.

"It felt like those celebrity moments you would see on TV, but the difference was that the event focused on us, highlighting our work; as everyday people we felt like celebrities on the day.

“When they reached my category, my pulse really started pumping, I started heating up though I had a calm face.”

With his face appearing on the big screen when he was announced as the category winner, Ntsumpa said the reality of the moment began to sink in as applause erupted around him.

“It was a very nice moment," he said.

"The judges had their own table. I saw their expression as I walked on stage.

"I could see on their faces that they were proud of the decision that they had made."

Ntsumpa added that the Forty under 40 recognition was more than a personal achievement — the award also placed an added responsibility on the organisation to continue raising the bar.