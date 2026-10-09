Don't let 'pens down' derail your future, matrics warned

The silly season has arrived for thousands of matric pupils and in an effort to stop them from losing focus on their final examinations, the department of education has stepped in and launched its Anti-Pens Down Campaign.

More than 3,000 high school pupils attended the campaign’s launch in Gqeberha this week, where they received motivational messages and guidance on the consequences of losing focus during their final hurdle.

The campaign brought together education officials, child-rights advocates, Moral Regeneration Movement leaders, community stakeholders and young artists, all united behind the message "Learners should celebrate responsibly and prioritise their safety and wellbeing".

Eastern Cape education department head Sharon Maasdorp said the Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City metros saw large numbers of pupils attending "pens-down" events.

"Youths in matric are preparing to enter a new life, but there is no life with pens-down events.

"They should enter [this time] with joy instead of [risking] being raped, abused and even losing their life.

"That is the message we are carrying, and to wish them well with their exams.

"We have learnt lessons from last year, so this year we mobalised a bit better, we are happy with the numbers that we are seeing here today," she said, encouraging pupils to stay focused on their studies.

A 16-year-old Solomon Mahlangu Senior Secondary School grade 10 pupil said alcohol and drug abuse was slowly killing the youth.

"Most of it is criminal activity, but they are mostly influenced by some sort of drug.

"Most youths see drinking as something that makes us feel good, but it does not, because you end up doing something while you are not in your sober senses.

"I do not know what is their source of income, but most of the females I hang around with say it is their grant [social grant], so it is their money."

A 17-year-old matric pupil from Westville Secondary School said she was glad to be part of the event.

"The people behind the event, as well as the event, is incredible and I appreciate it.

"We are days before the final, this is like the last time we get to have fun and release tension before we give it our all for the finish line."

Khula Community Development Project director Petros Majola said the event was a long-held dream that had finally happened.

"We thank Sharon Maasdorp, because she was the one who said we needed to address the issue of moral decay in schools.

"She said it would be possible when parents were also involved in the programme, as remember we have a challenge of under-age drinking.

"Parents must not outsource their parental duties as it is their responsibility to guide, mould and not make schools dumping zones for parenting."