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People and Organisations

Browse the people and organisations appearing in our latest reporting.

Aiden Markram2 storiesPat Cummins2 storiesTemba Bavuma2 storiesTony De Zorzi2 stories0471 storyAabied Alqudah1 storyAC Milan1 storyAdam Zampa1 storyAlbert Mazibuko1 storyAlex Carey1 storyAlex Yoong1 storyAlexander Road High School1 storyAlliance Of Natural Health Products1 storyAllister Coetzee1 storyAmavarara1 storyAmaxesibe1 storyANC1 storyAndy Mudie1 storyAnn Bryant Art Gallery1 storyAnthony Joshua1 storyAnti Illicit Economy Association Of SA1 story
Latest CoverageFresh reporting from across the site

Outrage over rubble dumped on Baakens kingfisher nests

Tonnes of rubble have been dumped on the side of Gqeberha's Baakens River, sealing off 20-odd kingfisher burrows in the bank and, at the height of breeding season, suffocating whatever birds, eggs and hatchlings that were inside. The…

  • Guy Rogers

Arts and culture in spotlight at national conference in Gqeberha

Arts organisations across SA, particularly in the Eastern Cape, have been urged to get “grant ready” through strict compliance and governance before applying for funding. Speaking at the National Arts and Culture Council Sector Conference…

  • Simtembile Mgidi
As part of our Cinema-to-Table series, we’re diving beneath the waves for our next The Herald Cooking Masterclass, inspired by the much-loved movie 'Finding Nemo'. This ocean-inspired experience will bring comfort food to the table, featuring a delicious seafood chowder. Enjoying themselves at the previous Herald Cooking Masterclass are, from left, Mark Paddock, Heather Fox and Andrew Fox. Limited tickets are available — don’t miss out!

Finding your inner chef with The Herald Cooking Masterclass

Seafood lovers are in for a delightful culinary adventure as The Herald Cooking Masterclass series presents its ocean-inspired October event. Drawing creative inspiration from the beloved animated film Finding Nemo, the interactive class…

  • Herald Reporter
Indian internet personality Saurav Haldar speaks to West Indian great Brian Lara during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 Match Schedule Launch at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa on Thursday in Cape Town
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Gqeberha ready to welcome the world

St George's Park in Gqeberha is confirmed to host five matches during the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, set to generate an estimated R1.9 billion in economic activity and attract over 72,000 spectators.

  • Amir Chetty

The Herald enters a new digital chapter with new website and subscription platform

The Herald is entering an exciting new chapter with the launch of a brand new website and subscription platform, bringing readers a refreshed digital experience and an easier way to stay connected to the news that matters most to them.…