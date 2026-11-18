



Last week, I made a new friend. We've never met, and there's a reasonable chance we never will, but we have a mutual interest in dikkops.

His name is Lian, and he's a courier.

By the time he called me late one afternoon, he'd completed numerous deliveries and was heading towards my house – his final stop.

It was well after five, and he should have been going home instead of negotiating our deteriorating regional roads.

I have enormous respect for South African couriers.

Between the potholes, neglected roads, unpredictable traffic and distances they cover, they deserve considerably more recognition than they receive.

Unfortunately, I was about to join a meeting and couldn't receive my parcel.

I asked Lian to leave it at the front door, which he was perfectly happy to do.

Then I remembered the dikkops.

For the uninitiated, dikkops are large-eyed, long-legged ground birds, also known as thick-knees.

Our resident family has taken up housekeeping on the driveway, where two youngsters are being raised under the watchful eyes of their fiercely protective parents.

The birds have an interesting approach to traffic.

Rather than moving out of the way, they sometimes regard approaching vehicles as a personal challenge. I've watched them confront cars with bold-eyed confidence, wings outstretched, hopping and hissing.

I couldn't have Lian unwittingly driving into drama, so I sent him a WhatsApp warning.

"Ma'am, I can't even begin to picture what that is, but I will make it my business to slow down and look out for whatever that is, when I come up your driveway."

By the time he arrived, the dikkops had disappeared into the nearby bushveld, probably in search of insects before returning to settle down for the night in whichever inconvenient spot took their fancy.

Lian deposited my parcel on the stoep and sent the obligatory photograph.

Then came another message.

He hadn't seen a dikkop, but he was now extremely curious about these mysterious creatures.

So, I sent him videos of our dikkops chasing a tortoise, confronting a bushbuck and one of Daddy dikkop tackling and eating a snake.

Nothing particularly unusual in the daily affairs of a dikkop, although I imagine it was quite an introduction for someone who'd never heard of them.

Lian was fascinated.

"You learn something new every day, ma'am," he said.

And that was that.

A routine delivery had become one of the nicest exchanges of my week.

I've written before about the unexpected pleasure of strangers.

Some of my most enjoyable conversations have happened in shops, petrol stations and other places where nobody expects much beyond a polite greeting.

These encounters remind me how easily we overlook the people who make our daily lives work. A courier becomes a delivery notification, a cashier becomes a till number, and an entire human being can disappear behind a service we're paying for.

I've still never met Lian, but I suspect he'll remember the next dikkop he encounters.

And the next time a courier comes up my driveway, I'll probably think of him.