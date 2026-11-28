Chelsea suffered an embarrassing 3-2 defeat at Nottingham Forest on Friday as Morgan Gibbs-White's double piled pressure on beleaguered Blues boss Xabi Alonso.

Alonso's side crashed to a fourth defeat in their last five Premier League matches after another laboured performance at the City Ground.

Igor Jesus's early opener set the tone for Chelsea's dispiriting evening by the banks of the River Trent.

Gibbs-White's second-half penalty increased Forest's lead and Emmanuel Emegha's quick reply proved a false dawn for Chelsea.

Gibbs-White struck again and Emegha's second goal came too late for ashen-faced Alonso as the reality of Chelsea's plight sank in.

After last weekend's dismal 4-1 home loss to Leeds, Chelsea's tame surrender was the last thing Alonso needed as he struggles in his first season in charge.

Chelsea are languishing in eighth place after a sixth defeat in their 12 league games under Alonso, a position that is likely to get even worse after the rest of the weekend's fixtures.

Chelsea's third successive defeat will inevitably trigger speculation that Alonso is in danger of being sacked after a miserable start to his first spell as a Premier League manager.

The absence of injured Brazilian striker Joao Pedro has stalled Chelsea's previously powerful attack, while their error-prone defence has already shipped 23 league goals after allowing lowly Forest to run riot.

Failure to beat bottom-of-the-table Crystal Palace on Wednesday would turn the heat up even further on the former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen boss.

Admitting his team needed "strong characters and big personalities", Alonso handed starts to vastly experienced duo Jordan Henderson and Danny Welbeck.

But Chelsea's grizzled veterans could do nothing to stop Forest taking the lead in eye-catching style in the fifth minute.

Daniel Munoz's cross arrowed towards Jesus 12 yards from goal and the Brazilian unleashed a blistering volley that flashed into the top corner as Chelsea keeper Emiliano Martinez grasped at thin air.

Chelsea struggled to respond to that blow and even when they had a rare sight of goal, Morgan Rogers blazed wildly over.

Despite having Levi Colwill available, Alonso opted to start Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo at centre-back in a move that backfired badly.

Intriguingly, Wesley Fofana featured for Chelsea after apologising for a controversial YouTube interview in which the defender joked about his penalty miss in a League Cup shoot-out defeat against Liverpool this season.

The Chelsea fans packed into one end of the City Ground weren't as forgiving as Alonso, subjecting Fofana to jeers whenever he touched the ball.

The Blues were desperately short of intensity and rhythm, mustering just three touches in the Forest area in the first half, so Alonso sent on Emegha for Welbeck at the interval.

But the striker's introduction ignored the holes in Chelsea's porous defence and their situation grew more desperate in the 51st minute.

Fofana's approval rating with Chelsea supporters plunged even lower as he carelessly bundled over former Blues striker Liam Delap to concede a penalty that Gibbs-White dispatched with ease.

Fofana was hauled off to save him from any further opprobrium.

Emegha reduced the deficit three minutes later, firing into the bottom corner after Pedro Neto's effort deflected to him 10 yards from goal.

Alonso's men tried to rally, appealing in vain for a penalty after Jair Cunha's arm made contact with the ball.

But Forest delivered the knockout blow in the 72nd minute.

Xaver Schlager floated a pinpoint pass behind the flat-footed Chelsea defence and Gibbs-White made a perfectly timed run to clip a composed shot past Martinez from close range.

Emegha's 89th-minute strike gave the scoreline a more flattering look than Chelsea deserved for a moribund performance.