Orlando Pirates continue with their mission to conquer Africa again with a tricky Champions League group stage trip to Simba SC at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

The Buccaneers travel to Tanzania with confidence after an impressive domestic run of eight successive wins in all competitions, but their hosts boast a better record.

Pirates face an intimidating test against a Simba SC side that has won all 15 of their matches in all competitions since August.

Ahead of leaving for Tanzania, Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou made an important point to his players to acclimatise to conditions as quickly as possible.

“It is going to be a difficult game because we are playing away from home and we have to adapt to the environment,” he said.

"It is a Champions League match with a different type of football, but we are going to prepare well for the game.”

Another intriguing aspect of the clash is that Simba SC boast several South African players in their arsenal, giving Pirates some familiar opponents to contend with.

They have coach Steve Barker and defender Rushine De Reuck and attackers Neo Maema and Keletso Makgalwa, and it may work to their advantage.

“We are aware that he [Barker] knows us because he coached in this league, and we are expecting a difficult game.

"But we will choose 24 soldiers to get the uniform and go there and get the result,” Ouaddou said.

The Pirates coach heaped praise on Barker for the good work he was doing in Tanzania, where his team enjoys a five-point lead ahead of Young Africans after 11 matches on the log.

“Steve Barker is a fantastic coach; the first time I played against him was when I was with AS Vita Club.

"I had a good relationship with him; he is a top man, very humble, he works hard for his teams, and he never criticises anyone.

“He is looking after his business and he is doing a fantastic job at Simba SC.

"I am happy for him to be able to represent SA abroad and where he is doing a fantastic job.

“South Africans should be proud of him and I have a lot of respect for him.”

On the domestic scene, Mamelodi Sundowns are focusing on the Betway Premiership, and could move to the top of the log with a win over Kruger United at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in Kwa-Mhlanga on Saturday night.

The Brazilians are out to return to winning ways after defeat to rivals Kaizer Chiefs during the Carling Knockout semifinal last weekend.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Kaizer Chiefs visit Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Stellenbosch FC host TS Galaxy at the Danie Craven Stadium and Milford FC travel to AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

On Sunday, Marumo Gallants host bottom-of-the-log Richards Bay at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium and Siwelele FC are away to Sekhukhune United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.



