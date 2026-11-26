Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz fired Liverpool towards the Champions League last 16 with an impressive 3-0 win away to Club Brugge on Wednesday.

Both star forwards struggled to justify their price tags during a difficult first season, but are beginning to show why they cost nearly a combined £250 million ($327 million) to bring them to Anfield last year.

Isak's cool finish opened the scoring and the Swede then rounded off a fine night for Andoni Iraola's men with his 10th goal of the season.

Moments earlier, Wirtz had netted for the fifth consecutive game for club and country with a sublime finish.

"Perfect away win, I would say," Isak told TNT Sports.

"I'm in a good place and the team is in a good place, most importantly. Hopefully, it gets better from here.

"The attack in general is beginning to click. We have a lot of different combinations and whoever comes in, we have a dangerous attack. It feels good."

Victory takes Liverpool up to fifth in the Champions League table and closing in on a top-eight finish that will secure a place in the last 16.

"An important game for us at a key moment in the group stage," said Iraola.

"It puts us in a good position, guarantees qualification for the knockout stage, but now we want to go to the top eight."

Brugge began the night level on points with the six-time European champions, but failed to score for the first time in 38 games to slip down to 13th.

Liverpool were able to cruise to a 4-0 win over Manchester United with a man advantage for over 80 minutes at the weekend.

But Iraola still took the chance to rest captain Virgil van Dijk, Alexis Mac Allister and teenage sensation Rio Ngumoha with one eye on Sunday's Merseyside derby at Everton.

Brugge's experienced goalkeeper Yann Sommer handed Liverpool the breakthrough when his poor pass was pounced on by Bradley Barcola, who teed up Dominik Szoboszlai to cross for Isak to tap in the opener on 13 minutes.

Ngumoha was forced into action before half-time after Victor Munoz hobbled off in the only setback of the night for Liverpool.

Sommer made amends with a brilliant stop to deny Szoboszlai as Liverpool pressed to double their advantage after the break.

The second goal arrived 11 minutes from time when Ngumoha wriggled free to tee up Wirtz on the edge of the box.

Wirtz has credited former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for helping him to find top form during the international break with Germany.

His newfound confidence was on show as he curled a fine strike in off the inside of the post to end any hope of a Brugge revival.

Isak then pounced on a long punt forward by Alisson Becker to spring in behind the Belgians' defence and delicately lift the ball over Sommer as Liverpool made amends for a shock defeat to Fenerbahce last time out in the Champions League. – AFP

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