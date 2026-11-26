GQ Cavaliers and Komani United will be determined to strengthen their grip at the top of their respective soccer streams when the Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe League enters its eighth round this weekend.

Both sides have made impressive starts to their campaigns and will look to maintain their momentum as the battle for early-season supremacy intensifies.

In the coastal stream, league newcomers GQ Cavaliers face a potentially tricky Nelson Mandela Bay derby against Gqeberha United at the De Wet Stadium on Friday.

The encounter will mark the first meeting between the two sides in the third-tier league.

GQ Cavaliers have wasted little time announcing themselves as serious contenders for the coastal stream title.

They occupy the top spot with 18 points from seven matches, having registered six victories and suffered just one defeat.

However, they will face a Gqeberha United side who have shown flashes of promise despite an inconsistent start to the campaign.

Gqeberha United are fifth on the standings with 11 points and will head into Friday's encounter full of confidence following an impressive victory over Sundays River Academy.

Meanwhile, in the inland stream, leaders Komani United will be on the road when they travel to Willowvale Stadium to take on Matta Milan on Saturday.

The message for the Enoch Mgijima-based outfit is simple — secure maximum points and keep their title ambitions firmly on track.

Komani United lead the log with 18 points, but they cannot afford to take their foot off the accelerator.

Hot on their heels are FC Ravens, who are three points behind but boast a superior goal difference of 11 compared to Komani's seven.

Ravens will make the trip to Bush Bucks at Rotary Stadium in Mthatha, hoping to build on their emphatic 5-0 demolition of rivals Sinenkani in their previous outing.

The Bizana outfit will be eager to maintain that ruthless scoring form, although Bush Bucks could prove difficult opponents.

The Bucks have demonstrated that they are an unpredictable side this season and will be determined to frustrate their visitors

Fifth-placed Imbabala have collected 10 points, while Bizana Pondo City and Sinenkani occupy third and fourth positions respectively, both on 14 points.

The two Bizana sides will be involved in an exciting double-header at Mputhumi Mafumbatha Stadium.

Sinenkani will get proceedings under way against Matatiele City at 1pm before Bizana Pondo City take on United at 3pm.

University of Fort Hare and Amaxesibe will have a weekend off.

In the coastal stream, second-placed Old Grey will have an opportunity to keep the pressure on GQ Cavaliers in their away game against Prides AFC at North End Stadium in KuGompo City.

Old Grey have 16 points and will be looking to close the two-point gap held by Cavaliers, while Prides will be desperate to bounce back from their recent setback against Buffalo City Relatives.

Third-placed Amavarara, also on 16 points, are at home in Komani against Sundays River Academy at Dumpy Adams Stadium at 1pm.

The same venue will host another encounter at 3pm, with another home side, Seven Stars, taking on Makana Rhini United.

Fourth-placed Buffalo City Relatives will be looking to build on their emphatic victory over Prides when they travel to the Botanic Gardens Fields in Robert Sobukwe Town (formerly Graaff-Reinet) to face Camdeboo Academy.