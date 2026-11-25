The football fraternity is mourning the loss of former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Luthando Sixhaso, who died after a prolonged battle with health challenges.

The 33-year-old football star died at Frere Hospital in KuGompo City last Thursday, leaving behind a football journey that saw him rub shoulders with some of SA's biggest names.

Sixhaso first entered the spotlight in 2014, when he was selected for the Nedbank Ke Yona team.

His performances earned him a move to Chiefs in 2015, where he trained alongside established goalkeepers Itumeleng Khune and Brandon Petersen.

He remained in the Amakhosi ranks until 2017, featuring for the club's reserve side without making a senior appearance.

He subsequently continued his professional journey with Cape Town All Stars in 2018, TS Galaxy in 2019, and Polokwane City, where he played between 2021 and 2022.

Kaizer Chiefs' communications team confirmed his death to the Dispatch.

Sixhaso's childhood friend and fellow professional footballer Tabiso Mpame remembers him as a selfless, kind-hearted person whose greatest strength was bringing happiness to those around him.

The two grew up together in Cape Town before embarking on professional football careers, with Mpame going on to represent Orlando Pirates, while Sixhaso joined Chiefs.

According to Mpame, Sixhaso's health began deteriorating in 2024 following the traumatic loss of his older brother, who was shot dead in front of him.

"His health issues started in 2024, after his big brother passed away.

"His big brother was shot in front of him, and that is when his health started to become much worse.

"It became difficult for him to recover from that; it was not easy," Mpame said.

Sixhaso had travelled from Cape Town to visit his ailing father two weeks before his death.

Last Sunday, Mpame said Sixhaso had made a video call from hospital, where he was being cared for by his mother, who remained by his side until his death.

Despite the difficult circumstances he faced, Mpame said Sixhaso never lost his ability to make others smile.

"He wanted everyone who was around him to be happy, regardless of their situations. He was a happy soul who loved singing," he said.

For Mpame, the loss is deeply personal, having shared both childhood memories and the journey into professional football with Sixhaso.

He believes his friend deserves to be remembered as a hero, particularly by the community that watched the pair break barriers by becoming professional footballers.

"I would love Luthando to be remembered as a legend.

"Yes, he did not get his opportunity at Kaizer Chiefs because there was Itumeleng Khune in front of him and all that, but Luthando was a hero.

"We were the first people in our community to become professionals. Together we gave hope to the hopeless," Mpame said.