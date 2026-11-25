Senegal regained their Africa Cup of Nations title after winning an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the decision by the Confederation of African Football to declare Morocco the winners following a chaotic final in January.

CAS said in a statement it had "upheld the appeal by the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) against the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF)" by a "unanimous decision".

As a result, Senegal's original 1-0 victory after extra time is reinstated and they are confirmed as African champions for the second time following their triumph in 2022.

In March, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) sensationally overturned the result of the final, awarding Morocco a 3-0 victory, and the title, after many Senegalese players walked off the pitch in protest at a penalty given to the hosts with the game still goalless.

The CAF Appeals Committee had justified its decision to overturn the result and declare Morocco champions based on Articles 82 and 84 of the AFCON Regulations.

Those state that if a team "refuses to play or leaves the ground before the regular end of the match without the authorisation of the referee, it shall be considered (loser) and shall be eliminated for good from the current competition".

However, the Senegal players eventually returned to the pitch and the final carried on.

The three-person CAS panel therefore considered the referee's decision to restart the final showed "the conditions for resuming the match had been met", and that articles 82 and 84 were therefore "not applicable in this case".

"This is a huge decision because it is the first time that we have had to rule on the fate of a continental final," said Matthieu Reeb, the director general of the Swiss-based sports court.

Senegal star Sadio Mane said the court's decision "fills us with joy", while the Senegalese Football Federation president Abdoulaye Fall said the ruling "does justice to sport".

On Instagram, Mane sent his "respect and encouragement to the Moroccan people and Morocco players. They had a great run and can be proud of that ... the Senegalese and Moroccan people are brothers. Let's hope our passion for football continues to bring us together".

However, the Moroccan federation reacted by promising to "pursue all necessary legal avenues" to contest the CAS ruling.

It a statement, it referred to what it said was "contact" between German arbitrator Ulrich Haas, one of the three CAS panel members who issued the ruling, and the president of the Senegalese Football Federation 48 hours before the decision was announced.

The AFCON final in Rabat was goalless late in normal time, and heading to extra time, when hosts Morocco were awarded a controversial penalty.

The decision by Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala to point to the spot after a VAR check when Brahim Diaz went down under a challenge in the box infuriated Senegal players and supporters in the stands.

That lit the fuse for the chaos which ensued, as most of the Senegal team walked off the field of play, while away fans fought with security personnel and tried to enter the pitch.

However, the Senegal players eventually came back on and the game restarted after a long delay, only for Diaz to fluff his kick, which was saved.

The match was eventually decided by Pape Gueye's goal in extra time, and the Senegal players were celebrated as heroes on their return to Dakar.

The Lions of Teranga also paraded with the trophy before a friendly match at the Stade de France in Paris, two weeks after the CAF ruling which stripped them of their crown.

The Senegalese federation had denounced the ruling as the "most blatant administrative robbery in the history of our sport".

Morocco, which went on to reach the quarter-finals of this year's World Cup in North America, has therefore still only ever won one AFCON title, in 1976.

Both nations last week secured qualification for the next Cup of Nations, which will take place in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda next June and July.