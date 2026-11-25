Orlando Pirates soccer coach Abdeslam Ouaddou continued to dig at Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart Miguel Cardoso as he praised his team's resilience to fight to the end, which they showed again by scoring late goals to earn a crucial three points against Golden Arrows.

Goals from two substitutes, Boitumelo Radiopane in the 90th minute and Bheki Mabuza in the 94th, earned a 2-0 Betway Premiership victory at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday that saw the Buccaneers go top of the log above Sundowns.

Ouaddou's recent testiness — taking aim at Cardoso and Stellenbosch FC coach Gavin Hunt for suggestions Pirates benefit from refereeing decisions, and alleging his players were given alcohol in the recent Bafana Bafana camp — continued with another, more subtle dig at his Downs counterpart.

Ouaddou pointed at facing former assistant Mandla Ncikazi, now coach of Arrows, weariness from Bucs having won a tough Carling Knockout semifinal against Stellies on Saturday, and the general youthful nature of his team as factors that were always going to make Tuesday's encounter challenging.

He was asked about instructions he gave at one stage to attacker Bulelani Sigomoshe on the touchline.

"When you have new players coming who didn't have a preseason, the preseason helps players understand your game model," the Bucs coach said.

"We are doing our best to bring him into our system. It's not easy. It's a boy coming into a club with such magnitude.

"I just told him, 'Just to be calm, do simple things. You have quality, you have the speed, you have the size’.

"In football, you have to be patient. Otherwise, if you don't want to be patient, you have to spend a million abroad and bring players who are ready.

"But it's not the policy [at Pirates]. We accept it. We work with the young, with the DDC (U23 players). We work with South African players."

The "a million abroad" comment was a clear swipe at the spending culture of Downs and Cardoso.

Pirates have a tendency to show patience and find their killer instinct in the second half of matches.

Asked about this, Ouaddou referenced a video he said his technical staff showed him of an unnamed coach once saying: "You don't have to sleep when you go to play in Orlando Stadium', because if you sleep quickly, you can be dead."

"So [Pirates] can maybe not have its best day, but at the same time you know we have this resilience — to be patient, to be strong defensively.

"As a defender, I always say to my players: 'If you have a bad day in terms of attacking animation, at least you are well organised, disciplined, willing to run for each other, compact, defending well'.

"At least [then] the worst you can get is one point. But in the best case, like today, you create a few chances and you score and you win three points.

"For different reasons — we played two days ago, fatigue, a coach that knows our game model — the players were fantastic defensively and waited for the moment to kill the opponent."

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world. The Herald