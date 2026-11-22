Buffalo City Relatives and FC Ravens stole the spotlight in the Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe League with emphatic derby victories as both sides handed out five-star performances over their rivals at the weekend.

The KuGompo City and Bizana soccer derbies provided fireworks as Relatives and Ravens proved too strong for their respective opponents, turning what promised to be fiercely contested encounters into one-sided affairs.

At the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, Relatives made a bold statement in their first coastal stream league meeting against neighbours, Prides AFC, hammering them 5-1 to claim the bragging rights on Saturday.

It was an equally painful afternoon for Sinenkani in Bizana, where FC Ravens unleashed a five-goal blitz to register a commanding 5-0 victory at the Mputhumi Mafumbatha Stadium, bringing their opponents' unbeaten run to a crashing end.

The result lifted Ravens to 15 points, keeping them firmly in pursuit of inland stream leaders Komani United, who are on 18 points.

Relatives, meanwhile, remain fourth in the coastal stream on 12 points, behind Amavarara and Old Grey, who are tied on 16 points, while Gq Cavaliers lead the pack with 18 points.

The Cavaliers also enjoyed a goal feast, thrashing Seven Stars 6-1 at the Nelson Mandela University Summerstrand ground on Saturday to maintain their position at the summit.

Old Grey joined the weekend's goal-scoring party with a convincing 4-0 victory over struggling Makana Rhini United at Rhodes University in Makhanda.

The defeat further deepened Makana Rhini United's misery, with the side still searching for their first victory after seven outings.

Gqeberha United, meanwhile, secured a valuable away victory, edging Sundays River Valley Academy 1-0 at the Valencia Sports Field in Addo.

Amavarara also collected maximum points after overcoming Camdeboo Football Academy by the same scoreline at the Dumpy Adams Stadium in Komani.

The venue hosted a double-header, with Bush Bucks suffering a 2-1 defeat against Komani United.

With Sinenkani and Bush Bucks dropping valuable points, Bizana Pondo City took advantage of the opportunity to climb to third place on 14 points.

Pondo City did their business away from home, grinding out a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Matta Milan at Willowvale Stadium.