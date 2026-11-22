Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou was happy his team reached the Carling Knockout Cup soccer final with their 2-0 win against Stellenbosch FC, but continued to be on the warpath, airing gripes against Gavin Hunt, Miguel Cardoso and Bafana Bafana.

Ouaddou hailed a "fantastic" second-half performance in which substitute Evidence Makgopa's brace (69th and 75th minutes) secured victory.

He complained that Stellies' counterpart Hunt and Mamelodi Sundowns coach Cardoso had suggested that Pirates' recent successes had been aided by officiating decisions.

Ouaddou added to his complaint, made last week, that he received Bafana Bafana players back in poor condition from last week's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya, with a startling allegation that some Bucs stars were given alcohol while with the national team.

The coach was asked about his sprint across the field, celebrating Makgopa's opener.

"This sprint was for [Stellies coach] Gavin Hunt, because he thinks the referees are helping us," he replied. "[It] was for him, to show we score normally.

In the build-up to the game, Hunt, asked what Pirates' biggest threat was, replied he could answer but might end up like Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus, who was suspended by World Rugby last week for allegations regarding officials and "match-fixing".

Ouaddou was asked about his success at Pirates.

He won a remarkable treble in his first season at Bucs, including ending Sundowns’ eight-season run as Betway Premiership champions.

The Carling will be Pirates’ second cup final of 2026/2027, having lost 2-0 to Downs in the MTN8 last match last month.

He said it was the result of many years of working hard, and then took a stab at Cardoso, who has on a few occasions suggested Pirates receive beneficial refereeing calls.

"I hear some coaches coming to South Africa, foreigners, and for many years, when they are winning, you don't hear them," Ouaddou said.

"But when you close the gap, now you start to hear some narrative, [one that is] very vicious.

"When some people come here and try to destroy the work of the club [Pirates], insinuating we are being helped by the referees, this is not fair.

"They touch my work as well, but first, because I can tell you that I sleep at 2am every day.

"My players, everyone in the club, work hard.

"And some people come up with cheap words like that.

"They have no proof, and every week the parrot is in their mouth.

"They just try to destroy and create a narrative instead of an introspection of themselves.

"I'm sorry, I don't agree with that. And I'm very respectful, I never criticise clubs.

"I have a big respect for Kaizer Chiefs, for Sundowns.

"But you cannot allow your coach [Cardoso] to make allegations like that every week. "

Ouaddou alleged Pirates’ players were given not just a beer, but multiple drinks, in the national camp.

"I prepare the players to play for you [Bafana] and you give them back flat.

"And the worst is after the game, you know they are going to play in three days [in the Carling semi] and you give them beers.

"What are you doing? You are trying to destabilise my team.

"It's fine [to give one], but when you give 10 beers, they are not in the same state."

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world. The Herald