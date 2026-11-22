Arsenal soccer manager Mikel Arteta said he could sense the anguish among his players despite opening up a six-point lead at the top of the English Premier League with a 2-2 draw at Newcastle on Saturday.

The Gunners missed the chance to extend their winning league run to six games after conceding twice in a careless spell just after halftime.

Eberechi Eze's strike was scant reward for Arsenal's dominance in the first half.

Goals from Harvey Barnes and Malick Thiaw then put Arteta's men at risk of just a second defeat this season until Noni Madueke rescued a point.

Arsenal moved six points clear of Brighton and Manchester City ahead of their trip to the Emirates Stadium next weekend.

"We've been here six or seven years with me and it's the best we've played here by far and we have won a few times," Arteta said.

"Today the margins should have been much, much bigger and they weren't. That's the pain that we are all feeling.

"It's not just me; it's a pain that the players are feeling, but immediately I could sense that and that's the standard that we need."

Even more damaging than the loss of two points could be a shoulder injury to goalkeeper David Raya.

The Spanish international was forced off shortly after Newcastle's second goal and would be a major loss if he is sidelined for a lengthy period.

"Unfortunately, he had to come off, which is never good news," Arteta said.

"He will get assessed now and he will probably have an MRI tomorrow to see what it is exactly because at the moment, I don't know."

• Meanwhile, Xabi Alonso warned his "fragile" Chelsea flops to toughen up after their humiliating 4-1 home defeat against Leeds on Saturday.

Alonso's side were ripped apart by rampant Leeds, who savoured their first Premier League win at Stamford Bridge in 27 years.

Chelsea scored six in a League Cup win against Leeds in September, but Daniel Farke's men erased that painful result with a superb display on their return to west London.

The Blues are languishing in eighth place after a fifth defeat in their 11 league games under Alonso.

Only three teams in the Premier League have conceded more goals than the 20 allowed by Chelsea, prompting Alonso to question his players' mentality.

"We need to be tougher. It's something mandatory in this competition," the former Liverpool midfielder said.

"Today we were in a fragile moment mentally. Confidence that, when we receive a punch, we will not recover."

• Enzo Maresca insisted it was "quite clear" that Erling Haaland was wrongly denied a crucial goal in Manchester City's damaging 1-1 draw against Fulham on Saturday.

Maresca's side trailed to Rodrigo Muniz's early opener at the Etihad Stadium before Haaland's equaliser was contentiously ruled out.

The City striker kicked the ball out of the grasp of Fulham keeper Bernd Leno on the goal-line.

But Leno barely had two hands on the ball when Haaland made contact, giving City reason to feel aggrieved with the decision.

Referee Thomas Bramall ruled that Leno had not lost control because the ball was between his hands and VAR Sam Barrott upheld the call.

"I reviewed the goal after the game. From my point of view, it's quite clear that it's not a foul, but I'm not the guy that decides, unfortunately," Maresca said.

Asked how Haaland viewed the incident, Maresca said: "When they were reviewing the VAR, he was absolutely sure that it was a goal, because I asked him from the touchline.

"He was completely sure that it was a goal but the referee decided for different things." —AFP