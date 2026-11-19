Banyana Banyana must make the most of their opportunity when they compete in the Fifa Women's World Cup intercontinental playoffs in Morocco, Desiree Ellis said.

The playoffs will be held from November 28 to December 5.

SA will face Chinese Taipei, Ecuador and Uzbekistan in the preliminary round, opening their campaign against Chinese Taipei on November 28.

Ghana and Papua New Guinea are the other two teams in the six-team tournament.

The top two will advance to the final playoff stage in February 2027.

Ellis knows a good start will be important, especially with little time between matches.

"The first game is the most important game, as always," she said.

"As you saw in the tournament, if you don't get a result in your first game; you're always chasing.

"And we have to make sure we get that result because the turnaround time between games is very short."

Banyana will be without experienced goalkeeper Andile Dlamini, who has been ruled out through injury.

Ellis described her absence as a big blow but believes it gives another player a chance to step up.

"It's a big blow, and she is a very seasoned campaigner," she said.

"But we've got a core group of players, and it's an opportunity for someone else to step up."

The coach also praised UWC goalkeeper Thandeka Ngcobo, who replaces Dlamini, for her good season and believes she has an opportunity to make her mark.

Meanwhile, the technical team has been studying their opponents, with the analysts collecting footage to help prepare the players.

Although Banyana last played Uzbekistan in 2023, Ellis said they had gathered footage of the team against strong Asian sides, including China, Japan and Korea DPR.

The team will also have an opportunity to watch Ecuador before facing them, as the South Americans play their opening match first.

"We haven't really sat down with the players yet because we just arrived yesterday.

"But we'll obviously do that leading up to the game to give them as much information as possible and to prepare as much as we can."

Elllis also believes Uzbekistan's high world ranking is partly due to regularly playing against highly-ranked teams.

She pointed out that African teams did not always receive the same ranking benefits, even when they won against lower-ranked opposition.

"Whereas we play in Africa and we beat a team like Madagascar, we generally lose points because of that.

"But we're not looking at the rankings per se.

"We've shown against top teams that we can hold our own."