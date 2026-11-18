



Germany coach Jurgen Klopp said he felt his side were building towards something special after Monday's 5-0 Nations League thrashing of the Netherlands in Berlin.

The Germans came into the game in third spot on the table but finished top of the group after Monday's win and are through to the quarter-finals of the Nations League.

The former Liverpool coach took over as Germany manager in the summer after the four-time champions suffered a third-straight early World Cup elimination.

Tasked with improving Germany's flagging fortunes and handed a contract which includes the 2028 Euros and the 2030 World Cup, Klopp said his side was capable of something big.

"Everyone will go home with a smile on their face, and for at least the next three or four months, no one will be questioning the German national team," Klopp said to ARD.

"Instead, they'll be thinking: 'This could really turn into something,'"

"We have wonderful footballers, great characters," Klopp said, and added: "The lads are even surprising themselves."

Germany were unplayable at times as they sliced through the Netherlands, who were yet to lose in this season's Nations League.

Florian Wirtz scored twice and Derry Scherhant, Nico Schlotterbeck and Brajan Gruda also scored, with the latter grabbing two assists.

Monday's match came 150 days after Germany's last-32 defeat by Paraguay at the World Cup and Klopp praised the present and future of his squad.

"We've got some incredible players here and the next generation is coming along," Klopp said.

Germany's next opponent remains unclear, with the draw in Switzerland on Friday, but could be world champions Spain, or Portugal or Belgium.

"I've taken a look at it. It's a really tough lineup. I'm already looking forward to it."