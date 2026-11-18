Crystal Palace have named Thomas Frank as their new manager on a two-and-a-half-year contract, charging the Danish tactician with rescuing the club from the foot of the Premier League table. The former Brentford and Tottenham head coach arrives at Selhurst Park following the dismissal of Pierre Sage, whose brief 16-game tenure ended abruptly after four consecutive league defeats.
Palace sit bottom with the league's leakiest defence, having conceded 24 goals in their opening 10 matches. Chairman Steve Parish hopes Frank can replicate the transformative success he enjoyed at Brentford, as the Eagles brace for crucial relegation clashes against Coventry and Hull alongside their ongoing Europa League campaign.
SummaryOpen the quick read
- Thomas Frank has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to take charge of Crystal Palace.
- The 53-year-old Dane replaces Pierre Sage, who was sacked after losing four straight matches and leaving the club bottom of the table.
- Frank previously spent seven years establishing Brentford in the top flight before an eight-month spell at Tottenham.
- Palace possess the Premier League's worst defensive record this term, conceding 24 goals in 10 fixtures.
- The Eagles face critical relegation fixtures against Coventry and Hull next, while also competing in the Europa League.