Crystal Palace have named Thomas Frank as their new manager on a two-and-a-half-year contract, charging the Danish tactician with rescuing the club from the foot of the Premier League table. The former Brentford and Tottenham head coach arrives at Selhurst Park following the dismissal of Pierre Sage, whose brief 16-game tenure ended abruptly after four consecutive league defeats.

Palace sit bottom with the league's leakiest defence, having conceded 24 goals in their opening 10 matches. Chairman Steve Parish hopes Frank can replicate the transformative success he enjoyed at Brentford, as the Eagles brace for crucial relegation clashes against Coventry and Hull alongside their ongoing Europa League campaign.