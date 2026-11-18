Relebohile Mofokeng continued his impressive scoring form for club and country, notching his fourth and fifth international goals as Bafana Bafana earned a crucial 2-1 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying win against Kenya in Nairobi on Tuesday.

The Royal Union Saint-Gilloise playmaker also scored in the first match at the Orlando Stadium on Friday, where Benni McCarthy’s Harambee Stars put Group D leaders Bafana under pressure with a 2-2 draw.

Another draw at packed, 18,000-seat Nyayo National Stadium would have seen SA ceding the advantage to Guinea in their qualifying campaign.

Kenya fought again in Nairobi but ultimately Bafana’s pressure saw the dam break.

And a star was born for SA as Mamelodi Sundowns’ 23-year-old prospect Siyanda Ndlovu made his debut off the bench and set up Mofokeng’s 68th-minute opener.

Mofokeng added another in the 86th, with Mohammed Bajaber’s strike in the 90th a consolation to the hosts.

Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane surprised by resisting bringing Chicago Fire’s Mbekezeli Mbokazi into his defence.

Apart from Samukele Kabini coming in for Aubrey Modiba at left-back, Mosimane kept the same back four, including centrebacks Olwethu Makhanya and Ime Okon; and two central midfielders — Sphephelo Sithole and Teboho Mokoena.

He tweaked his formation though, from a 4-4-1-1 to a 4-3-3, bringing the muscle of Thalente Mbatha into midfield, moving Mofokeng from playmaker to wide and dropping Tshepang Moremi to the bench.

Winger Oswin Appollis and striker Iqraam Rayners completed the front line.

Bafana settled quickly and muscled territory and clear chances.

Appollis was in space on the right and squared to find left-back Samukele Kabini’s late run, the defender unbalanced on a shot slipped wide.

Right-back Thabang Matuludi got in on the overlap to play a low ball, the half-clearance falling to Appollis, his shot stopped on the line by Frank Odhiambo.

The South Africans came out from the break continuing to push, with Mbatha’s strike from range saved by goalkeeper Byrne Omondi.

As the score remained goalless, Kenya found confidence to engineer half-chances.

Just after the hour, Mosimane introduced Lyle Foster and Ndlovu for Rayners and Mokoena.

Ndlovu’s mazy run down the right and attempt to square, with Kenya unable to clear, allowed Mofokeng a sight of the ball, smacking past Omondi at close range as Bafana broke the deadlock.

Foster’s touch teed up Mofokeng to roll a second past Omondi.