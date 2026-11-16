Pitso Mosimane might tweak his centreback partnership and front line as he plots what would be a crucial win in Kenya for Bafana Bafana on Tuesday in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying campaign.

Coach Benni McCarthy’s Kenya dealt a blow to SA’s hopes of being the lone team — the presence of the Harambee Stars co-hosts means one team goes through — to progress from Group D with Friday’s 2-2 draw at the Orlando Stadium.

Bafana, who beat Guinea and Eritrea in their opening two games, remain on top with seven points.

Guinea, who SA meet away in their second-last qualifier in March, are breathing down Bafana’s necks with six.

After Bafana apparently beat Kenya back to their own country by travelling early on Saturday morning — to the ire of some in that country’s media — Mosimane and his team have had time to recuperate in Nairobi and plot a win at a no-doubt noisy 18,000-seat Nyayo National Stadium (7pm in Kenya, 6pm SA time).

The Bafana coach said leaving at 1am on Saturday, with the players sleeping most of that day before an evening regeneration session and training fresh from Sunday was a worthy strategy.

SA missed chances and could have scored more goals at the Orlando Stadium.

Two goals conceded — including a quality strike from RFC Liege forward Ryan Ogam in the 90th-minute to execute a smash-and-grab for the visitors — was disappointing for Bafana.

Mosimane was asked if he expected a changed approach from Kenya’s effective counterattack in Nairobi.

“I don’t know, because for us when we are assessing the [first] match, we prepared for two formations they could come with.

"And they started with the formation they have been using," he said from Nairobi on Sunday.

“After scoring an equaliser [for 1-1 just before the break] they went back to playing five at the back — 5-4-1 — and frustrated us a bit.

"But it also made no difference; we kept coming, putting the crosses and creating the chances against five.

“There was never a problem with the formation. The challenge was taking the opportunities against all the formations they played.”

The issue Mosimane did not mention in that assessment was the two goals conceded.

On Friday, the coach became tetchy in his post-match media conference when asked about the absence of centreback Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who has reportedly recovered from injury after his stellar World Cup.

The issue appears to have been the player’s lengthy travel and late arrival, accompanied by jet lag, from playing for Chicago Fire in the US in a 4-3 defeat against Columbus Crew the previous Saturday.

Yet, asked about it, Mosimane became irate at the questioner, saying: “Come on, you don’t want me to lose respect for you; and now you choose who must play?”

The questions on Tuesday will be: will Mbokazi come in for Ime Okon to partner Rangers’ in-form Olwethu Makhanya at centreback, will that help Bafana keep a clean sheet and will that give them the solid base from which to have the confidence to take their chances and earn a seemingly crucial bounce-back away victory?

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