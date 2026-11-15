The Madibaz U21s came back from the dead to beat Chippa United 3-2 in the Port Elizabeth Football Association Knockout Cup final at Fairview.

After falling behind 2-0, the Mandela University students showed character as they fought their way back into the match to ultimately claim the trophy.

They scored 11 goals while only conceding five in their Cup campaign.

Head coach Lukho Qitsi is particularly satisfied with the result after his charges disappointingly fell short in their league title defence this season.

“We pride ourselves on winning silverware, so we are elated,” he said.

The U21 team’s goal is to compete in every competition every year and to add at least one trophy to their cabinet.

“That’s not negotiable. I feel we delivered on that mandate,” their mentor said.

The Madibaz juniors began their title run with a 2-0 win over PE Home Rovers, then edged Bay City 4-3 in the quarterfinals.

In the semis, they beat Callies 2-0 to reach the winner-takes-all final.

The last-four victory was significant for Qitsi, as the Madibaz had lost 2-1 to them at the same stage last year.

“We have a big rivalry with Callies; it was a match we really wanted to win. We needed to overcome that challenge as a team.”

The coach, at the helm since 2024, said their latest success reflected their progress.

In his first season with the Madibaz, they exited the tournament in the quarters after losing a penalty shootout against Ibhayi.

They finished third in the 2026 league, just four points behind the eventual champions. They scored 59 goals over the season, the most of any side.

Although they missed out on the trophy, the squad kept focusing on their broader objectives.

"We wanted to defend the league title and go a step further in the knockout competition,” Qitsi said.

He added that their progress reflected a shared commitment to the club’s philosophy.

“Any leader needs the players to buy into what he wants to achieve. You cannot accomplish anything without unity.”

The Madibaz badge is everything for the players.

“Their willingness to learn, improve and achieve something collectively has made it easier for us to work towards our goals,” Qitsi said.

He singled out captain and midfielder Amnkele Mfihlo for his consistency and leadership.

Striker Aphelele Magwa, who earned a call-up to the first team, impressed with his presence and ability to trouble opposition defenders.

Beyond collecting trophies, Qitsi said developing players for the Madibaz first team was a priority.

“We want other teams to recognise Madibaz as a team to be reckoned with,” he said.

“We are not here just to make up the numbers; we want to compete.”

Football manager Mark Tommy said the U21 programme was critical to the club structure as it provided a competitive platform for talented student-athletes.

Madibaz head coach and former Bafana Bafana international Elrio van Heerden has been instrumental in setting a clear development path for the next generation of coaches and players, he said.

“A prime example is Qitsi, whose journey reflects the essence of the Madibaz football ecosystem.”

Tommy said he progressed through his student years and served as assistant coach under Van Heerden before leading the U21 programme.

“What makes it unique is that many support personnel are current students or recent graduates.”

He said Madibaz Football's success was rooted in a people approach that extended beyond performance on the field.

Van Heerden said current student Lulama Manciya’s rise through the U21 ranks and into the senior team before signing a professional contract with Highbury FC showed the merits of the pathway.

The Knockout Cup victory augurs well for the Madibaz as they prepare for the Ussa championships at the end of November.

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