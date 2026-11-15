McCarthy promises to make it difficult for Bafana in Kenya





Kenya coach Benni McCarthy says they are not going to make it easy for SA during their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier in Nairobi on Tuesday.

Bafana Bafana and the Harambee Stars played to an exciting 2-2 draw at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Friday where the visitors scored the equaliser in the dying minutes of the game.

The draw was not ideal for Bafana because their place at the top of Group D has been weakened with second-placed Guinea closing the gap to one point after they beat Eritrea.

This means Bafana must beat Kenya in front of an intimidating atmosphere to maintain their top spot in the group as the qualifying programme enters the business end.

After they earned a hard-fought away point, South African legend McCarthy said they took a cautious approach but it was going to be a different story in Nairobi.

“When you play away from home its always difficult and you can’t go guns blazing because you have to respect your opponents,” McCarthy said.

“We tried to manage the game but we also tried to win a football match, something that was possible but we got a draw.

"In Kenya we are home and it will be a different a story.”

Conditions play an important role and the South Africans arrived in Kenya on Saturday afternoon to give themselves at least two days to acclimatise before the match.

“I am not sure if SA will be accustomed to altitude and the Kenyan climate.

"We will be looking to take the game to them.

“We just have to play football from the first minute of the game and take the game to them.”

However, McCarthy said they must be cautious not to be caught on the counter by speedy South African attackers.

“While we go at them, at the same time we must be aware of the threats and danger that they have because they run upfront.

"Their movements are quality with fast players like Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Relebohile Mofokeng and Iqraam Rayners who gave us a lot of headaches.

“We have to aware of their threats when they come to Kenya, but we are happy we got a point away from home.”

Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane was left to rue missed chances but he was happy to see striker Lyle Foster back in action and contributing an assist for Mofokeng.

Foster missed the opening qualifier wins over Guinea and Eritrea and the friendly against Egypt as he was transitioning between two clubs and also had fitness issues.

“Well, he showed me that he is not here for himself.

"Normally, he or anybody would not pass that ball back, and he showed that he wants to play for the team and he is not selfish,” Mosimane said of Foster.

“I embraced him because he played for the team and did not go for glory.

"So I appreciate that and it was a well-taken goal from Relebohile Mofokeng, world-class finish.

“I celebrated with Relebohile a lot, but more to Lyle and you really showed us that you want to play for the country.

"And that's the only message you can send, you send a message on the pitch and by your behaviour.

“Your behaviour tells everything.

"If he scores without passing it, it's good but it's also sweeter when we score when he passed because normally strikers don't pass there.”

To get the desired results on the road, Mosimane has urged his players to rise to the occasion and draw from experiences of the past where they delivered when their backs were against the wall.

“Now we must see the character we have in the team, can we fight, can we stay where we are [at the top of the log].

"Because we have worked hard to be where we are.”