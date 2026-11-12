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Endrick considering leaving Real Madrid to play more

The 20-year-old reflects on his impactful Lyon loan as he weighs up his options

2 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Endrick has revealed he wants consistent playing time, whether at Real Madrid or elsewhere.
  • The 20-year-old forward previously scored eight goals and provided eight assists during a successful loan spell with Lyon.
  • Limited to just 141 minutes across seven appearances this season, he faces stiff competition for a starting role from Kylian Mbappé.
  • Ahead of Brazil's friendly against Japan in Singapore, Endrick noted he will consider whatever step is best for his development in January.
Real Madrid's Brazilian forward #09 Endrick celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League - 1st round day 2 football match between AS Roma and Real Madrid at the Olympic Stadium in Rome on October 14, 2026.
Real Madrid's Brazilian forward #09 Endrick celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League - 1st round day 2 football match between AS Roma and Real Madrid at the Olympic Stadium in Rome on October 14, 2026. Picture: Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP


Brazil international forward Endrick said on Tuesday that he wants to play regularly, whether at Real Madrid or elsewhere, as was the case when he joined Lyon on loan last January.

The 20-year-old is set to play a role with the Selecao in a friendly against Japan in Singapore on Saturday.

He spent the second half of last season on loan in the French Ligue 1, where he scored eight goals and provided eight assists in 21 matches for Lyon.

At Real he has been a bit-part player this season, as he was in the first half of the last campaign.

It has left him eyeing another potential January move when the transfer window reopens.

"I don't know what will happen in January, all I ask for is that it is the best thing for my career," he said from Singapore.

"I'm very young... I'm still 20 and I'll see what happens. I just want to play, to be happy, to help my teammates, score goals, provide assists, as I was able to do at Lyon, which was one of the best things that happened to me in my life."

That move helped Endrick make coach Carlo Ancelotti's World Cup squad.

But in Madrid, he faces tough competition to make Jose Mourinho's team.

"It's an opportunity to be at Real Madrid, but I know that there, in my position, there is one of the best players in the world, Kylian Mbappe," he added.

Endrick was injured at the start of the campaign and has played only 141 minutes this season across seven appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal.

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