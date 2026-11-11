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Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker wants new contract

Brazilian shot-stopper confirms agent is in negotiations as current agreement nears its conclusion

2 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Alisson Becker has confirmed his intention to prolong his stay at Liverpool beyond his current deal expiring this season.
  • The 34-year-old revealed that his representative is currently in negotiations with Anfield officials regarding an extension.
  • Having made 347 appearances and collected seven major trophies since 2018, the Brazilian maintains strong ambitions for more silverware.
  • Liverpool have depth in goalkeeping options, with Giorgi Mamardashvili in reserve and Lucca Brughmans due to arrive from Genk next year.
  • Alisson acknowledged that the team is still seeking consistency this season while building belief under current management.
Liverpool's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker celebrates his team second goal scored by Liverpool's Swedish striker #09 Alexander Isak during the UEFA Champions League, league phase, Matchday 4, football match between Fenerbahce and Liverpool at Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi Stadium in Istanbul on November 4, 2026
Liverpool's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker celebrates his team second goal scored by Liverpool's Swedish striker #09 Alexander Isak during the UEFA Champions League, league phase, Matchday 4, football match between Fenerbahce and Liverpool at Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi Stadium in Istanbul on November 4, 2026 Picture: YASIN AKGUL / AFP


Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has urged the club to extend his successful stay at Anfield by handing him a contract beyond this season.

Becker has played a key role in Liverpool's Premier League and Champions League triumphs since signing from Roma in 2018.

The 34-year-old Brazilian has made 347 appearances for the Reds, winning seven major trophies.

Becker is out of contract at end of the current campaign and has been linked with a move, but is keen to prolong his time on Merseyside with a new deal.

"Yes (I want to stay), in my mind. I'm focused on playing every game but in my mind I'm happy to stay," Alisson said after Sunday's 3-1 win at Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

"That depends on a lot of aspects and different situations. But my will is to stay. I'm happy here and my family is happy here.

"I'm still hungry for titles and to (keep) delivering good performances. I still want to play at the top level for as long as I can, so that's my thinking."

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola recently said he hoped the 'keeper could "continue for more time" with his team.

Becker revealed "my agent is talking with the club" after a close-season that featured talk of a potential switch to Juventus.

He underlined his enduring value with a fine performance to help Liverpool beat Palace.

But Giorgi Mamardashvili is waiting in the wings as Becker's solid deputy, with teenage 'keeper Lucca Brughmans set to join Liverpool from Genk next year.

"Our reality is that we're not doing as well as we can. The consistency is not there yet," Becker said of Liverpool's inconsistent start to the season.

"We have a top manager, top players. We are capable of great things but as a team we need to get to a point where we feel: 'We are OK now. We have the confidence. We have everything that's needed to win.'"

The Herald