When USM Alger take on Mamelodi Sundowns in their CAF Super Cup soccer clash at Loftus on Sunday (3pm), the Algerians will be up against "the Dragon", back in full fitness and intent on making up for lost time.



Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso recently called on the vastly experienced Mothobi Mvala, who is making a return to the side after a long injury layoff, to boost his defence.

The former Bafana Bafana defender has proved his worth.



He featured in recent matches against Marumo Gallants and Golden Arrows where he looked solid alongside Malibongwe Khoza, and Cardoso is expected to turn to him on Sunday to marshal the defence against USM Alger.



Mvala is no stranger to big continental clashes and his experience is vital in this match that the Brazilians want to win.

This is to soften the blow of being knocked out of the Champions League as defending champions at the preliminary stage by Wiliete SC of Angola.



"Mothobi has proved to everybody that he is at this level," Cardoso said about the man better known as the Dragon.



"I remember seeing him getting injured against Raja Casablanca in the Champions League a few seasons ago because I came to the club after that match.

"Since then, there was a hard process to get back to fitness but he got another setback when we played against Golden Arrows away from home.



"It was a long way for him but do you know what his name is on the locker room?

"It is the Dragon and that comes from his mentality because he is a strong human being and player.

"We give love to players who are injured and he gave a lot of effort to his recovery programme.

"He also was able to come to this high level because of the work that was done by the medical department."

Mvala spent more than a year out with injuries and Cardoso praised him for patiently waiting for his chance.



"More opportunities came for him when Grant [Kekana] and Keegan [Johannes] got injured and that's how it works in football. He is a strong player and he never gives up," the coach said.

"He waited for his moment and he knew that it is like that at the club.

"It can take up to one or two months but your opportunity will appear.

"He is affirming himself and his performance against Golden Arrows was solid.

"He was good against a strong Arrows striker in Junior Dion who is clever with the way he moves into spaces and inside the box.

"We studied those movements and gave all the tips for the players to absorb and, together with Khoza, they did very well.

"He is back and let's see what will happen in the future."

Mvala recently admitted it was not easy to fight his way back to full fitness.

"It was not an easy journey, but it is part of football, and these things happen," he said.

"I don’t know how I made it, and I thank God and the people at the club who helped me.

"Looking at things that I went through, I get emotional when I talk about it.

"It feels great to be back on the field, I have been waiting for this for a long time.

"The coach gave me the opportunity to play again and I grabbed it with both hands."

With regards to team news, Cardoso is sweating on the fitness of goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and midfielder Teboho Mokoena.



USM Alger arrived in the country earlier in the week and they are preparing at the University of Pretoria.