Kane laments Dortmund draw after 'incredible high' of Ballon d'Or

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane criticised his own performance in Saturday's 2-2 home draw with Borussia Dortmund, just days after the "incredible high" of winning the Ballon d'Or.

The draw leaves Bayern and Dortmund deadlocked on 18 points atop the Bundesliga table, with Kane's side ahead on goal difference.

Kane won the award in his hometown of London on Monday, the first Englishman since Michael Owen in 2001 and the first Bayern player in 45 years.

The 33-year-old said winning the award was "one of the best feelings I've had in my career without a doubt", but said he was frustrated by his own performance on Saturday.

The England captain, who took to the pitch wearing boots with gold studs, missed a second-half penalty and it was his wayward pass which Dortmund captain Nico Schlotterbeck intercepted on the way to Dortmund's equaliser.

"Today probably wasn't my best performance or the team's best performance, but that's just life," Kane told reporters.

"That's just part of being a striker, a footballer.

"I probably could have been out there for another hour today and the ball wouldn't have gone in the back of the net.

"You have to take it on the chin sometimes. It was an incredible week, but the focus for sure now is on the games ahead," said Kane, who revealed there would be a special presentation of the Ballon d'Or award with the England team during November's international break.

After 73 goals for club and country last campaign, Kane has had a slow start by his standards.

With eight Bundesliga games played, he has four goals but has turned provider, laying on six assists.

Kane set up a late goal for Dayot Upamecano which made it 2-1, but former Wolverhampton forward Fabio Silva scored in the 89th-minute to make it 2-2.

Bayern travel to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday but look set to be short staffed, particularly up front.

"When you concede late, it always feels a lot worse," Kane said.

"But, it's nothing to cry about, we have many games coming up and we've got to put this one behind us and look forward to Tuesday night."

The Bavarian giants lost Michael Olise, Ismael Saibari and Serge Gnabry during Saturday's match, adding to an injury list which already includes Jamal Musiala and Luis Diaz.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany is recovering from meningeal irritation. After collapsing on the training pitch last Friday, Kompany was released from hospital on Wednesday but will need more time to recover before returning to the dugout.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world. The Herald