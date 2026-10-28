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Iraola says Isak 'feels the trust' after Liverpool scoring streak

The Sweden international is repaying his record fee as Iraola demands complete team commitment

2 min read

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has lauded Alexander Isak's resurgent goalscoring form, stating the Swedish forward finally feels the full trust of his teammates and coaching staff. With six goals in his opening seven Premier League fixtures, the record signing is beginning to justify his hefty price tag ahead of the Reds' high-stakes League Cup encounter with Chelsea.

SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Alexander Isak has netted six goals in seven Premier League appearances after overcoming an injury-hit debut campaign.
  • Manager Andoni Iraola emphasised that Isak is thriving because he enjoys the collective trust of the entire squad.
  • Liverpool are preparing to face Chelsea at Anfield in the League Cup fourth round, chasing a fifth consecutive victory across all competitions.
  • Iraola highlighted that earning the enduring love of Liverpool supporters requires relentless work rate, strong performances, and trophies.
  • Florian Wirtz may return for the midweek tie, while squad rotation is expected to manage player fitness.
Liverpool's Spanish head coach Andoni Iraola applauds fans on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England
Liverpool's Spanish head coach Andoni Iraola applauds fans on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England Picture: PAUL CURRIE / AFP

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola said Tuesday that striker Alexander Isak "feels the trust of everyone" after rediscovering his goalscoring form for the club this season.

The Sweden international has scored six times in seven Premier League games, including three goals in his past three matches.

After a turbulent, injury-hit debut campaign following his acrimonious move from Newcastle, the 27-year-old is finally beginning to repay his £125 million ($166 million) fee.

"I think Alex has one thing, that he feels the trust of everyone," said Iraola. "Everyone trusts that if we put him in good positions, he is going to score the goals.

"But it's not just, I always tell Alex, you do the things and I will score -- you have to help us so we can give you the chances.

"You have to give us something so we can give you back and I think he understands that necessity, that relationship, and hope we can continue at the same level."

Iraola was speaking to reporters on the eve of his team's League Cup fourth-round tie against Chelsea at Anfield.

The former Bournemouth boss, seeking a fifth straight win in all competitions, was asked if he felt any pressure to deliver a trophy in his first season at Anfield.

"Every competition is an opportunity, especially when you are the coach of Liverpool. You have to take it like this," he said.

"I would love to win tomorrow and have the chance to go further in the competition, but I know that we will have to play well and beat a very good team."

The Spaniard said he had to "earn the right to be loved" at Liverpool after replacing Arne Slot, who was sacked after two seasons in charge.

"You only get it with good performances, with wins," said Iraola. "And this will take time. But I'm glad because I felt the other day (a 2-0 win against Brighton on Sunday) that the supporters helped us a lot.

"They were enjoying it the same way as we were and I think the players had a very likeable performance. They gave everything, we were blocking everything, we were tackling, we were fighting, we were winning duels, we were making the runs in behind.

"Those are the things that we want to see, everyone wants to see."

Iraola said he was optimistic Germany international Florian Wirtz could be involved against Chelsea but Victor Munoz and Dominik Szoboszlai were less likely to feature.

"There will definitely be changes," he said. "But we want to win the game, we want to be competitive. We need to see how the legs are."

The Herald