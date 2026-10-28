The crowning moment of Harry Kane's career came back in his native city of London, but winning the Ballon d'Or would not have been possible without taking the "risk" of moving to German giants Bayern Munich.

A product of the Tottenham academy, Kane blossomed into the club's all-time record goalscorer, with 280 goals by the time he departed in 2023.

Yet even Kane's firepower could not end Spurs' long wait for silverware as he headed to Bavaria seeking trophies to add to a host of goalscoring records.

The England captain's decision to leave his homeland, with Alan Shearer's record for most Premier League goals in sight, was questioned at the time.

And some in Germany doubted the wisdom of paying a reported initial fee of 100 million euros ($112 million) for a 30-year-old.

But the move has proved a spectacular success for both Kane and Bayern.

"Making the move to Bayern Munich was a big step in my career. Some people saw it as a risk, but for me it was always about improving," Kane told AFP at the glitzy London gala on Monday.

"Being around the teammates I am, the team, the club, has definitely pushed me on to another level."

Kane has plundered goals at an astonishing rate since moving to Germany, without sacrificing his ability to drop deep and also act as a playmaker.

In last week's 2-2 draw against Arsenal he scored for a 10th consecutive Champions League game and also provided one of the assists of the season for Alphonso Davies.

Overall, Kane has struck 156 times in 159 games for Bayern, picking up two Bundesliga titles and last season's German Cup in the process.

That trophy haul is still scant reward for an outstanding career built on hard work and consistency.

"Work hard in silence. Let success be your noise," Kane posted on social media late on Monday.

But the move to Bayern has given Kane the platform to be considered among the world's best.

"There's no way Harry Kane could have won the Ballon d'Or if he was playing for Tottenham," said former England defender turned pundit Jamie Carragher.

Bayern's domination -- they have won 13 of the past 14 titles -- means the Bundesliga is often demeaned outside of Germany.

But by playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world, Kane is guaranteed to play Champions League football every season, and Bayern often go deep into the competition.