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Allegri suspended for two Serie A games after red card

Italian manager opts against appealing ban over fears suspension could be doubled

1 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Massimiliano Allegri received a two-match ban and a fine following his late red card in Napoli's 3-3 draw against Roma.
  • The suspension rules the Napoli coach out of upcoming matches against Monza and former club Juventus.
  • Despite the club planning an appeal, Allegri decided against it to avoid the risk of an extended four-match ban.
  • League disciplinary officials cited disrespectful remarks toward match referees and aggressive conduct toward a Roma official.
  • Napoli currently sit in 10th place in Serie A, 11 points adrift of league leaders Inter Milan.
Napoli's Italian coach Massimiliano Allegri gestures during the UEFA Champions League - first round day 3 football match between Napoli and Bodo Glimt at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples
Napoli's Italian coach Massimiliano Allegri gestures during the UEFA Champions League - first round day 3 football match between Napoli and Bodo Glimt at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples Picture: Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

Napoli coach Massimiliano Allegri was on Tuesday banned for two Serie A matches and fined following his red card late in his team's 3-3 draw against Roma last weekend.

He will miss the Wednesday's match at Monza and Sunday's trip to Juventus.

While the club posted a statement on its website saying it would appeal, their coach said he would not.

"I've decided not to appeal because you never know - instead of a two-match suspension, I could end up with four," he said.

"What upsets me the most - more than being suspended - is that we didn't come away with the three points despite our strong performance," he added.

"It's a shame, but I won't be on the bench on Tuesday or in Turin to face Juventus," he said.

"But in any case, whoever is on the bench will surely do a better job than I would," added Allegri, who has been criticised since his arrival in Naples the summer.

Allegri lost his temper with the officials after Roma equalised in the 89th minute on Saturday,

He was sent off and threw his jacket to the ground as he left.

In their ruling, the Italian League said that "in the changing rooms, he directed a seriously disrespectful remark at the referees and adopted an aggressive attitude toward an official from the opposing team."

Runner-up in Italy last season under Antonio Conte, Napoli are in a disappointing 10th place in Serie A, 11 points behind the leader Inter Milan.

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