Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is hoping for a "special night" at Monday's Ballon d'Or ceremony in his hometown of London, where the England captain is the bookies' favourite.

The 33-year-old scored 73 goals for club and country, the second-best mark in history after Leo Messi's 82 in 2010-11.

But in continuing his habit of tormenting old foes Arsenal on Wednesday, the former Tottenham striker again demonstrated how complete a player he had become since moving to Germany in 2023.

At one point dropping back to take goal kicks to ignite Bayern's attack, Kane also set up Alphonso Davies's first-half equaliser with a pinpoint long-range pass.

In the second-half, Kane won and then converted a penalty, giving Bayern the lead before England teammate Declan Rice scored late to grab a share of the spoils.

Kane is odds-on to claim what would be a first Ballon d'Or, but the outcome is anything but certain in one of the most open fields in recent memory.

The Bayern striker faces stiff competition from Spanish World Cup-winning duo Lamine Yamal and Rodri, along with France captain Kylian Mbappe and teammate Michael Olise.

While Yamal and Mbappe in particular have taken to the airways to extol their suitability for the award, Kane has been typically circumspect despite constant media questioning.

Repeatedly asked about his chances after Wednesday's star showing, Kane said: "I try not to think about it, obviously it's hard.

"There's rumours flying around so you try and stay away from it. I'm going to try and enjoy Monday night as much as possible. It's a big occasion and a big event."

Officially, there are three broad criteria upon which the Ballon d'Or is awarded: individual performances and impressive character, team performances and class/fair play.

In recent years, recipients have either won the Champions League and/or World Cup, or have made their case through sheer weight of numbers -- with Kane clearly satisfying the latter criteria.

Long criticised for a failure to win team trophies at Tottenham, Kane brought his total to five with Bayern after last year's league and cup double, but the Bavarian giants' dominance of Germany may count against him.

Kane's Bayern made the semifinals of the Champions League, going out narrowly to eventual champions Paris Saint-Germain.

England finished third at the World Cup, with captain Kane scoring six times and laying on an assist.

After scoring against Arsenal, Kane has at least one goal in each of his past 10 Champions League matches, one short of Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 11.

"Whenever you're in any conversation with Ronaldo it means you're doing something special, especially in this competition," Kane said.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany praised Kane's team-focused efforts, saying: "What made Harry happy the most in recent years is that he finally won his first team trophies here.

"Now if he can crown his career or his season with the Ballon d'Or, that would be deserved for the way he plays for the team."

Arsenal's Declan Rice scored late to grab the visitors a share of the spoils, but saved special praise for his international captain after the match.

"Harry is the clear winner [of the Ballon d'Or]. His numbers speak for themselves. The year he had is remarkable.

"For a striker to play that pass for their first goal then take the penalty how he did ... he's ridiculous, he's such a good player."

Former Three Lions midfielder Steven Gerrard on Wednesday joined Jude Bellingham in calling Kane "arguably the best England player there's been" after Kane's masterclass against Arsenal.

Michael Owen was England's last Ballon d'Or winner, back in 2001, while another striker, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, was the last Bayern player to claim the Ballon d'Or in 1981.

"Monday could be a special night, we'll have to wait and see," Kane said on Wednesday.

"I'm trying not to think about it too much, because we have important games and another one on Sunday.

"I know it's a massive event. I am looking forward to it for sure. Hopefully it'll be a special night."