Just as Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou rubbished reports of any fallout with Mandla Ncikazi on Thursday, hours later the Buccaneers put out a statement that the long-time assistant coach would be leaving the club.

Ouaddou was speaking in his pre-match media conference at the Orlando Stadium on Thursday ahead of Pirates' CAF Champions League second preliminary round second leg clash at that venue against Namibia's African Stars on Friday night (8pm).

The Buccaneers have the advantage of a lead and away goal after beating Stars 1-0 in neutral Gaborone, Botswana, on Saturday, in the final round before the group stage.

Later on Thursday, Pirates put out a statement stating Ncikazi would be leaving the club to join a team in the Premier Soccer League as head coach but did not specify where he was going.

He has been linked to former club Golden Arrows.

Ncikazi had been absent from the Buccaneers' bench in recent games.

Last week, reports alleged Ouaddou had fallen out with the long-time Pirates assistant coach and wanted him out of the technical staff.

"The club has issued a statement about that [in August, stating Ncikazi would have knee surgery]," Ouaddou said.

"He had surgery and now he's recovering. I wish him all the best and that's it.

"We read many things about that. And I'm sorry about that.

"Everything is OK in our club and the environment is good so people must not start creating any problems.”

Ouaddou said Pirates were focused on atoning for their 2025 Champions League exit at the same stage at the hands of the Democratic Republic of Congo's Saint-Éloi Lupopo.

"Pirates are a giant in Africa and we have to see Pirates in [the latter stages of] this Champions League.

"Our players are ready and know the target to reach tomorrow to produce a big game and bring the happiness and bring Pirates into this big competition.

"I joked to the players that Pirates not being in the Champions League group stage is like Morocco not being in the World Cup.

"We need big teams in the big competitions," the Moroccan said.

Pirates' Bafana Bafana winger Oswin Appollis, recently back from injury, has been training but not fully and appears unlikely to play on Friday.

Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns have work to do getting past Wiliete SC, who held the defending champions to a 0-0 draw in Angola on Sunday.

Brazilians coach Miguel Cardoso said his team were approaching Friday's second leg at Loftus (8pm) like a major final.

"This team is in first place in the championship in Angola, they have conceded one goal [actually two] in all the matches they played, and are as qualified as Petro Luanda,” he said.

Also on Friday night, Kaizer Chiefs are 1-0 down from their first leg as they host Zambia's Red Arrows at the FNB Stadium (6pm) in their second preliminary round tie second leg.

Durban City are 3-1 up as they travel to Mauritius for Sunday's second leg clash against AS Port Louis (3pm).

The Herald