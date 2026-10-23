



Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk said there was "much more to come" from Rio Ngumoha following the teenage winger's central role in a thrilling Champions League win over Villarreal.

The six-time European champions fell 2-0 behind inside 30 minutes at Anfield on Tuesday but Ngumoha helped inspire a dramatic fightback as Liverpool won 4-3, with Alexis Mac Allister scoring twice following a pair of assists from the 18-year-old.

It looked as if a Villarreal side managed by Inigo Perez, a close friend and former assistant of Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola, had exposed the flaws in the home side's high-intensity game.

But Ngumoha's speed and skill was a key factor as Liverpool won from 2-0 down in the Champions League for the first time since defeating Villarreal in the 2022 semi-final to maintain their 100 percent record in this season's edition.

"He was a complete threat constantly and their defender had a tough time," said Van Dijk, who added Ngumoha was reaping the rewards of being in the same squad as Mohamed Salah before the Liverpool great left Anfield at the end of last season.

"Everyone is chipping in but for him to work with Mo last year was obviously massive as Mo was one of the best wingers at the club and experienced everything, so why not soak in all the information and show it on the pitch and show your own qualities?" veteran Dutch defender Van Dijk said.

"I think he has shown it this season but there is still much more to come."