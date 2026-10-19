



Safa president Danny Jordaan has given Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana a clear mandate to qualify for their respective Fifa World Cups.

Banyana missed out on automatic qualification for the showpiece in Brazil next year and they will do it the hard way against Chinese Taipei, Ecuador and Uzbekistan during the intercontinental play-off tournament next month.

For Bafana, Jordaan said coach Pitso Mosimane's men must return to the global showpiece to be co-hosted by Morocco, Portugal, and Spain in 2030 where Fifa will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of the tournament.

Jordaan was speaking after Safa concluded their national executive committee (NEC) meeting in Johannesburg on Sunday where they appointed Linda Zwane, Natasha Tsichlas and Tankiso Modipa as vice-presidents.

"Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana must qualify for their World Cups and those are the long-term objectives that we want to achieve," he said, adding that the process to elect vice-presidents and people in various committees went smoothly.

"We also put together the various committees of Safa, all members participated and they left happy with what was achieved over the last three days. We had to deal with the question of vice-presidents and we have Linda Zwane, Natasha Tsichlas and Tankiso Modipa.

"At Safa you only elect NEC and out of those members, you then elect the three vice-presidents. The way in which we determine the VPs is through an open ballot which was observed by all members.

"We have our three VPs and the next step is for them is to come together with the CEO [Lydia Monyepao] and put together Vision2030 which will end with Fifa World Cup in Morocco.

"The elements of Vision 2030 are schools football, development, excellence, junior national teams, coaching education and making sure that we sustain quality coaches in the country."

Jordaan said they are confident Bafana will beat Kenya during their back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers next month.

"We are not looking forward to the next round of matches for coach Pitso Mosimane against Kenya and we hope that Mbekezeli Mbokazi will be back. It will give coach Pitso a good problem.

"This is because he has many high quality defenders that include other players who were injured and are likely to return to full fitness."

Jordaan also announced that they have roped in Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo into the technical committee to work under chairperson Jack Maluleke.

"On the technical committee, we have reappointed Jack Maluleke as the chairperson and we have appointed Doctor Khumalo as the vice-president and he is happy to serve."