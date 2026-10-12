Manchester United head to the Spanish capital to seek a morale-boosting Champions League win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, but the trip also serves as a harsh reminder of the stability they have lacked since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure.

Diego Simeone has coached Atletico since December 2011, over a year before United's greatest ever manager retired in May 2013, after 26 trophy-laden years at the helm.

In the years since Ferguson left, United have gone through a series of slumps under seven permanent managers, as well as other caretakers and interims, and failed to win a single Premier League title.

By contrast, Atletico have maintained their position among Spain's elite under Simeone, winning La Liga in 2014 and 2021 despite battling against the financial and sporting might of giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The Rojiblancos have played in the Champions League in every season since 2013-14, reaching the final twice and the semifinals on two further occasions.

United, however, have missed out on Europe's top competition multiple times since Ferguson's departure, a remarkable decline for a club that spent much of the Scot's reign as one of the continent's dominant forces.

Atletico have kept a strong identity under Simeone, in terms of their non-negotiable work ethic and drive, even if they have turned from a rock-solid defensive outfit into a team more comfortable on the attack.

United have had a string of managers, with different philosophies and consistency only in their lack of staying power.

Even Atletico's stadium is a reminder of their differences. The modern Metropolitano will host the Champions League final in June, having already staged the 2019 showpiece, won by United's rivals Liverpool, while Manchester United's Old Trafford was not selected as a venue for Euro 2028.

Atletico supporters have their own host of complaints, particularly with expectations rising over Simeone's tenure, but when contrasted with the constant upheaval at Old Trafford, they can perhaps be grateful for some of the continuity they have enjoyed.

This season, Atletico have started well despite uncertainty surrounding former Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez during the summer.

The Argentina forward ultimately stayed in Madrid despite trying to force through a move to Barcelona, and is beginning to find his form.

Alvarez hit the post as a substitute as Atletico snatched a late 2-1 win at Alaves on Saturday to record a fourth consecutive victory.

"I thought Julian looked good today," Simeone said.

"He came on with enthusiasm, eager to do well and help the team. He finished the match well."

Even without Alvarez playing a key role, Simeone's side are second in La Liga and beat Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid before the recent international break.

Michael Carrick's United, meanwhile, are struggling to find the same consistency, sitting 13th in the Premier League and enduring their worst start to a domestic campaign since 1986/87.

The draw against Tottenham on Saturday increased the scrutiny on Carrick and his team.

The Red Devils have two victories from eight matches across all competitions this season.

"The reality is the reality, we've got to accept it," Carrick said.

"We need to put things in a direction, in a positive direction quite quickly, that's plain."

The Red Devils have been criticised for a lack of running this season, including against Tottenham, who covered more kilometres and sprinted both further and more times. Something which would never fly for Atletico's task-master Simeone.

Man United hammered Azerbaijani side Sabah 4-0 in their Champions League opener but the visit to the Metropolitano offers a vastly different proposition, against a team with wind in their sails and a culture of grit shaped over more than a decade. — AFP

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