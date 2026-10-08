Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is not off the mark by saying the hugely anticipated MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates will have a Champions League look and feel to it.

His counterpart Abdeslam Ouaddou said it was high-stakes affair where players would have to take care of the small details and make their chances count.

Defending champions the Buccaneers will take on the Brazilians at a sold-out Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday (6pm) in a match that is going to display the best that SA has to offer.

Some of teams' key players were in action for Bafana Bafana during the Africa Cup of Nations against Guinea and Eritrea, and an international friendly against Egypt.

There is a lot at stake, and that is going to pile pressure on the players to deliver because doing well in this tournament could set the tone for the rest of the season.

One player who is used to pressure is Bafana attacker Tashreeq Matthews.

“I don’t really look at what the outside world says because I don’t want it to affect me,” he said.

Matthews is frequently targeted by some of Sundowns' supporters, and this match is an opportunity for him to prove them wrong.

“I have been through it before, but I just do my best; if I score, I score, and if I assist, I assist.

"The most important thing for me is to see the team doing well by winning.”

He is part of the strong Sundowns attack that includes Arthur Sales, Nuno Santos, Cassius Mailula, Brayan León, Iqraam Rayners, Siyanda Ndlovu, Antonio van Wyk and Kutlwano Lethlaku.

“It is always fantastic when you are playing.

"When you are not playing a lot, you doubt yourself, but it’s all up to you as a player how you let these things affect you.

"But if you don’t play, you continue working every day at training and do your best.

"Whether you score or assist, the most important thing is for the team to win games.”

Matthews has been one of Sundowns’ most-used players, and he says recovery is key.

“It is about recovery; I have other guys like Skhwishi [Ndlovu], Antonio, Sales and Santos who motivate me to always be there and do my best at training.

"We encourage each other, and you have to do your recovery and things like that.”

Pirates are looking to extend their record with a fifth MTN8 success and key midfielder Thalente Mbatha says they are well prepared.

“We are playing for a big institution, and there is always pressure when you are playing these types of matches.

"For us this season, it is about continuing to make history for the club.

“It is important to go out there and do what the coach tells us at training, and the gents who were with the national team are also back to join us, and we will continue working hard.”