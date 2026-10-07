JOHN WEAVER

Harry Kane refused to rule out catching Cristiano Ronaldo at the top of the international goalscoring charts after netting twice against the Czech Republic to celebrate his record-equalling 125th England cap.

The captain matched Peter Shilton's men's record at Wembley on Tuesday, scoring his 90th and 91st international goals in a 3-0 win - and has no intention of retiring any time soon.

Ronaldo, 41, tops the global all-time charts with 146 goals for Portugal.

"We'll see how far we can get," said Kane, who is England's record goalscorer.

"We're starting with 50-odd goals. It's an awful long way away right now, but who knows? I'm in great shape.

"I've said before that some of the players I've played went into their late 30s and are still at the highest level and even 40s now. It's season by season with me. As long as I feel like I can help the team... I'll be around."

The striker said equaling former goalkeeper Shilton's haul of England caps was "beyond my wildest dreams", 11 years after his debut.

"Amazing, he deserves the stage, he deserves the praise," said England boss Thomas Tuchel, whose team won three of their four Nations League matches during the international break.

Kane, 33, who scored 79 seconds into his debut in 2015, said he had always demanded the highest standards of himself.

"I always had a lot of self-belief," he said.

"I was always willing to maybe do more than others and just push myself.... I combined my talent that I had with a lot of hard work and self-belief and a lot of dedication."

And the former Tottenham player, in the running to win the Ballon d'Or in London later this month, said he still had room to improve despite his vast experience.

"I'm coming off the back of my best season ever as a player, and I've started this season as good as I did last season," he said.

"I'm in a good place, and for me right now, it's just pushing myself and seeing how far I can get."

Kane, who left Spurs as their record goalscorer, has hit new heights since moving to Bayern, breaking a 49-year-old record to become the fastest player to score 100 Bundesliga goals, in his 98th league game.

"I'm not going to stop," he said.

"I'm going to keep pushing and see where it takes me. Maybe in 10 years or so, we'll see where that ceiling is at." - AFP

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