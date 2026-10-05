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Ronaldo can return to Portugal team if he wants: coach Jesus

2 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Portugal coach Jorge Jesus confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo can return to the national team if he wishes to do so.
  • The 41-year-old forward walked out on the squad after discovering he would not start against Denmark.
  • Jesus reiterated that he values Ronaldo's presence in the dressing room whether he is playing or on the bench.
  • Portugal secured qualification for the Nations League quarter-finals despite Ronaldo's absence in their recent victory over Norway.
Portugal's coach Jorge Jesus gestures on the touchline during their Uefa Nations League Group 4 match against Norway at Dragao Stadium in Porto, on Saturday
Portugal's coach Jorge Jesus gestures on the touchline during their Uefa Nations League Group 4 match against Norway at Dragao Stadium in Porto, on Saturday Picture: MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo can return to the squad if he wishes, despite walking out on his teammates, said national team coach Jorge Jesus on Sunday.

Jesus said Ronaldo can come back into the fold "if he wants to" after the team beat Norway without the veteran attacker to reach the Nations League quarter-finals.

The dispute began last week when Jesus left 41-year-old Ronaldo on the bench for Portugal's first win over Norway.

Ronaldo subsequently walked out on the squad on Wednesday after learning he would not start against Denmark.

"For me, Cris, in the next call-up, if he's playing at Al-Nassr, he'll be a player who can be called up," Jesus told reporters, referring to Ronaldo's Saudi club side.

"If he wants to, he'll return to the national team."

The coach said if Ronaldo wanted to speak to him before Portugal's next matches in November, that would happen.

"If he wants to, as we did before this call-up, we talked before the call-up, we can talk before the next call-up," continued Jesus.

"But Cris is the one who's going to decide."

Former Real Madrid and Manchester United attacker Ronaldo is Portugal's all-time leading scorer and most-capped player.

Jesus said he had told Ronaldo he needed him in the squad for his first games at the helm after replacing Roberto Martinez following the 2026 World Cup.

"Cristiano should end his time in the national team the way he wants; he's the one who will decide how he wants it," Jesus said.

"That's how we talked, the two of us.

"In my first call-up, I said, 'I need you to be close to me, playing or not playing, I need you'. And now I'm saying the same thing."

Ronaldo, who made his Portugal debut in 2003 at the age of 18, has said this will "probably" be his final year in football.

The forward has been a fixture of the national team for more than two decades and has played at six World Cups.

In Ronaldo's absence, Portugal became the first team to secure a place in the quarter-finals, with two group games still to play.

Ronaldo's long-time rival for the title of the world's best player, Lionel Messi, will play his final match for Argentina in a friendly against Benin in Buenos Aires on Tuesday. - AFP

The Herald

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