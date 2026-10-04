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Goal frenzy in Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe League

More than 20 goals netted as Old Grey bounce back in Gqeberha derby

1 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Old Grey edged out GQ Cavaliers 4-3 in a thrilling Gqeberha coastal stream derby at Nelson Mandela University.
  • Amavarara secured their second straight win by defeating Gqeberha United 2-1 to claim the top spot in the Coastal stream.
  • Defending champions FC Ravens lead the Inland stream after earning a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Amaxesibe in Bizana.
  • Bizana Pondo City secured the biggest win of the weekend with an emphatic 5-0 thrashing of Matatiele.
  • Buffalo City Relatives and Camdeboo Football Academy bounced back with vital clean-sheet victories.
Relatives captain Mandilakhe Soji puts in a cross against Seven Stars in their soccer match at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Saturday.
Relatives Relatives captain Mandilakhe Soji puts in a cross against Seven Stars in their soccer match at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Saturday. Picture: MARK ANDREWS

It was action aplenty again this past weekend in the Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe League, with more than 20 goals finding the net.

The Gqeberha derby between Old Grey and GQ Cavaliers was the highlight of week two of the third-tier league, producing a seven-goal thriller in the coastal stream.

Old Grey, last season's finalists, eventually got their campaign cracking as they beat the Cavaliers 4-3 at the NMU's south campus. Vernon Campher picked up a brace.

At the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, Buffalo City Relatives bounced back with a 1-0 victory over Komani side Seven Stars.

Amavarara recorded their second consecutive win this season, defeating Gqeberha United 2-1 at the Dumpy Adams field in Komani.

The three points see Amavarara lead the coastal stream standings with six points.

Camdeboo Football Academy Development handed Makana Rhini United a 3-0 hiding at the Botanic Gardens sports grounds.

Defending champions FC Ravens achieved their second straight victory and lead the inland stream log with six points.

They beat Amaxesibe 1-0 at the Mputhumi Mafumbatha Stadium in Bizana in the main event of the double-header at the venue.

In the curtain-raiser, Bizana Pondo City demolished Matatiele 5-0.

Komani United scored twice to beat the University of Fort Hare at Dumpy Adams.

Sinenkani were held to a 1-1 draw against newcomers United at the Rotary Stadium in Mthatha, while Matta Milan and Bush Bucks played to a goalless draw at Willowvale Stadium.

The league will take a break for two weeks due to the Nedbank Cup round of 32.

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