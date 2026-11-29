New Zealand coach Dave Rennie hailed his side for bouncing back from a record defeat by England with a stunning 26-8 victory over the same opposition to claim third place in the inaugural Nations Championship at Twickenham on Saturday.

The All Blacks had slipped to fifth in the World Rugby rankings after a first loss to Wales in 73 years before being outplayed by England in a record 37-12 defeat in pool play last week -- the team's biggest ever loss to a Northern Hemisphere side.

But it was a totally different game in the bronze medal play-off, back at Twickenham.

The Kiwi visitors, in their 17th match of a gruelling season that has included a four-Test series against world champions South Africa, outscored the home side by two tries to one with the impeccable Richie Mo'unga kicking 16 points.

New Zealand successfully shored up a previously porous defence and played the percentages, forcing England into an error-ridden showing that saw them get two yellow cards.

While England No 8 Ben Earl ran amok last week, his presence was muted by a hard-nosed defensive showing that more than matched fire with fire.

Earl was replaced after 47 minutes as England sought fresh legs to stem the tide the All Blacks built on a set-piece equivalency they lacked at the last time of asking in Twickenham.

"We'll refine some things, but that's a nice way to finish," said Rennie, who successfully avoided mirroring Ian Foster, the last All Blacks coach to suffer three successive defeats, in 2022.

"We're still going to look at the tour as under par, but we had England in front of us today and the boys delivered."

Rennie said the team had been "desperate" to put in a big performance.

"We played 13 out of 17 games away from home; the guys spend a lot of time away from family," said Rennie, also alluding to the sudden death of head of security Logan Cadwallader in Edinburgh ahead of the pool match against Scotland.

"All of those things are still front of mind, but we knew we had a job to do. We'd let ourselves down over the last couple of weeks, and the expectation is that we deliver under pressure."

Rennie added: "England were hot last week; we were well short and got humped.

"This week we fronted well. Our defence was excellent. Our set piece was really strong. We kept on the front foot and just kept the scoreboard ticking over."

Centre Jordie Barrett, skippering the All Blacks for the first time in the footsteps of his brothers Beauden and Scott, admitted the All Blacks had been "through a lot this month".

"To finish like that against a very good Test team is very satisfying," said Barrett.

Man-of-the-match Cam Roigard, who scored a fine individual try, added: "We had a chance to bounce back from the very poor performance last week.

"And credit to everybody involved because it was a massive week, a lot of pressure, but I think we needed to respond and we did that tonight, so I'm really proud."

Roigard said the arduous season had "tested our depth a lot; it's taken everyone".

"I don't know how many injuries we've had and how many boys have put on the jersey. I think there are so many takeaways and learnings."

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